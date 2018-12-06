The Warm Down: Spurs prevail as Saints prove wasteful in front of goal 

Tottenham Hotspur claimed all three points against Southampton on Wednesday night to move up to third place.

Although the scoreline may suggest a comfortable Spurs win - it was far from that.

Heroics from Hugo Lloris and endless missed opportunities from the visitors helped Spurs to claim the victory.

Three huge points

On the weekend, Spurs were embarrassed away to their local rivals Arsenal which also saw them drop out of the top four.

However, Wednesday night provided the Lilywhites a huge opportunity to climb back above the Gunners after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

It may not have been pretty but it was a performance which has perhaps summed up Tottenham's season so far.

Apart from the 3-1 win against Chelsea, Spurs have failed to impress in their performances but have managed to grind out results on most occasions.

With both Chelsea and Arsenal dropping points on Wednesday night it saw Spurs rise two places into third spot - two points ahead of Chelsea in fourth.

Lloris heroic

Mauricio Pochettino will have his captain, Hugo Lloris to thank for their win against the Saints after the Frenchman put in a true captains performance.

The goalkeeper has had a difficult season both on and off the pitch. In the Champions League he has moments of madness but in the Premier League, he has been superb.

Wednesday night was no different, the Spurs captain pulled off some incredible saves and a double stop in the second half to deny the Saints.

However, he will be furious not to have come out of the game with a clean sheet but if it wasn't for him Spurs would certainly have conceded a lot more than one goal.

Wasteful Saints

Yes, Hugo Lloris was fantastic. However, the amount of missed opportunities from the visitors will have concerned their new manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

The Seasiders rattled the woodwork on three occasions during the course of the game - one being from point-blank range.

Although they conceded three goals, Hasenhüttl will take the positives from the game in that his side gave Spurs a good run for their money on the night.

On another day some of their missed opportunities would have found the back of the net and it would have been a completely different scoreline.

The Saints are currently in 18th place and one point from safety but from Wednesday's performance, there is certainly a lot of positives to be taken.