Southampton proved a difficult test for Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night despite what the scoreline may suggest.

The 3-1 victory saw Spurs climb back into the top four up to third place after dropping out of the Champions League spots on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media after the game where he spoke of how pleased he was his side got themselves back on track.

Bounce back ability

It proved a difficult few days for Spurs after their derby day drubbing but Pochettino's side have silenced their rivals after moving ahead of them in the table, again:

"Yes. Important, three points. Tough evening, it is not easy to play after the week that was so tough for us in all aspects, and so happy because very important three points which again puts us in a very good position in the table," the 46-year-old said.

Southampton had numerous opportunities on goal which they did not make the most of but Spurs prevailed in the end.

"Tough game, it is true - I was saying that maybe we conceded more chances in the last 30 minutes than in 90 minutes against Arsenal," he added.

A captain's performance from Lloris

Hugo Lloris played a huge part in Tottenham's win on Wednesday night after pulling off some sensational saves.

Pochettino praised the Frenchman in the post-match press conference:

"Look for me Hugo, playing well or sometimes not so well, for me is one of the best keepers in the world but I back him because after four and a half years working together I know the condition and quality of him and today is not a surprise for me."

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has had a difficult season off the pitch after being arrested back in August on a drink-driving charge.

"When he wasn’t great, I think always I am going to back him because I know the quality of keeper I have," Poch added.

Trippier injured again?

Kieran Trippier returned to the starting XI on Wednesday night after his recovery from a groin injury.

However, the right-back hobbled off the pitch against Southampton holding his hip:

"I think it's the same problem, the same problem that started in the World Cup. If you remember the semi-final against Croatia, when he left the pitch," Pochettino said.

"Now he's suffering in that situation. In situations like today when the pitch is not in a good condition, this area, the groin, suffers more when the pitch is different."