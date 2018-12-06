Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Chelsea: A miraculous comeback ended hosts winless run

Wolves' poor run of form came to an end on Wednesday night as they recorded a mightily impressive win 2-1 over Chelsea.

After only 18 minutes had passed, Chelsea took the lead courtesy of a Ruben Loftus-Cheek strike that took a heavy deflection off the head of Wolves captain Conor Coady.

Throughout the first half it appeared as if Chelsea were going to capitalise on their one goal advantage and put the game to bed.

However, early into the second half - directly after a missed chance from Willian - full debutant Morgan Gibbs-White made a confident run and finalised it by slipping the ball through to Wolves forward Raul Jimenez; the Mexican international managed to slam home past Kepa Arrizabalaga to put the scores level.

The Blues rued their chances when Diogo Jota completed a dramatic second half comeback. The Portuguese winger met a wonderfully whipped delivery from right back Matt Doherty at the back post.

The 2-1 victory now means the Midlands side have only lost once against any of the top six sides in the Premier League this season. Whereas that is now two away defeats on the bounce for Maurizio Sarri’s men, putting them ten points off the pace of leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea's struggles in front of goal

On many occasions, it appeared as though Chelsea should have taken the game out of the reach of the hosts. Their first chance came from Belgian forward Eden Hazard when he fired a wild left footed shot over the bar. Unfortunately for the travelling fans, this set the tone for the evening in terms of Chelsea’s luck in front of goal.

Despite the visitor's lack of luck, credit must be given to the Wolves back line who showed real class in pivotal moments of the game. A few minutes after conceding the first goal, Rui Patricio pulled off a stunning fingertip save to his far left to deny Willian’s well-struck 25-yard free kick to make it 2-0.

The Blues had further chances to create a cushion between themselves and the home side. However, Wolves defender Ryan Bennett displayed a rare showing of pace to track back in the 38th minute. The 28-year-old centre half chased down a storming run forward from Willian to put an end to Chelsea’s chance of a second.

He's one of our own

It was a massive day for Wolves young midfielder Gibbs-White as he made his full debut for his hometown side. On a day that many of his age would find nerve wracking - especially when stepping in for star man Ruben Neves - he put in a performance that will make it difficult for Nuno Espirito Santos to drop him in the coming weeks.

From the outset, he had many of his faithful fans behind him and his confidence showed. Most noticeably when he managed to have the former Premier League Player of the Season, N’golo Kante in knots on his own half-way line.

Along with his impressive ball control, the England U-17 international managed to record his first senior assist. Gibbs-White made a fantastic run through the middle of the park, finished off by a slickly weighted ball through the middle that secured the equalising goal.

Could this be a turning point?

Despite Nuno describing his side as going through a ‘bad moment’ following the defeat away to Cardiff last time out, he went toe-to-toe with his Italian counterpart and came out on top in an incredible victory.

The win ended a six-game winless run that spans back to the 1-0 away victory against Crystal Palace on the 6th of October. Not only was this the end of a winless run, but it also marked the end of a month-long goal drought for Mexican number nine Jimenez.

Today's stand out player

Along with Gibbs-White, veteran midfielder Joao Moutinho impressed at the absence of his fellow Portuguese teammate Neves.

The central midfielder showed his quality in the middle of the park, quickly changing simple ball retention into a dangerous attack in a matter of seconds. His long ball switches to attacking full backs Ruben Vinagre and Doherty are what gave Wolves the edge over their opponents, and it is what made him their most valuable player this evening.