Arsenal vs Huddersfield Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19

Follow live text commentary of Arsenal vs Huddersfield in the Premier League. Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT.
Wagner urges players to be brave
Huddersfield boss, Wagner, has been nominated for the Premier League manager of the month, a testament to the hard work the Terriers displayed in November. But after two straight defeats to start December, he is hoping his players will show bravery against a side who will propose a very different proposition to Brighton and Bournemouth. "We have to be brave, we have to try to play football in our way and we will try to pull them down on our level," he stated.
“We will see what happens in this game. We like to challenge and test ourselves against the best and, for sure, Arsenal are one of the best in the Premier League at the minute," Wagner concluded.
Emery respectful of Huddersfield
It would be easy for Arsenal to assume all three points are already won on Saturday having put in such an excellent display at home last weekend against quality opposition. But Emery is taking nothing for granted and is totally aware of the shocks the Premier League can bring: "On Saturday, the first thing is a very big respect, more than Manchester United, more than Tottenham, because we need a high level in our performance to win against them," the Spaniard commented.
"At the beginning, sure we need a high level individually and collectively. Against Bournemouth, they played a very good match. Also, they won at [Wolves] in the last match away. On Saturday, they are going to push a lot and [will want] a surprise," Emery added.
Huddersfield team news
Striker Steve Mounie and midfielder Philip Billing will both miss the trip to the Emirates through suspension. The former was perhaps rather questionably sent off against Brighton but a panel decided not to rescind it on appeal. Abdelhamid Sabiri is facing eight weeks out with a broken collarbone but Terence Kongolo is set to be available despite being withdrawn because of fatigue against Bournemouth.
Monreal and Ozil to return?
There may be good news for Arsenal on the injury front, though. Nacho Monreal has resumed to full training after a hamstring issue and could return, whilst Mesut Ozil's back spasm continues to be monitored but he may be back in the side on Saturday. Laurent Koscielny is nearing a first-team comeback having featured for Arsenal's U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy on Monday night. Aaron Ramsey had to be substituted against United in the week but the Gunners are hopeful he'll be fit to face Huddersfield.
Arsenal confirm Holding to miss six to nine months
Following the news of Danny Welbeck's broken ankle, Arsenal have suffered another very lengthy injury with Rob Holding rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The defender went down against Manchester United in the first half of their 2-2 draw and had to be stretchered off. It's a devastating blow for the 23-year-old who had improved hugely under Emery and was beginning to establish himself as one of the mainstays of the team.
Previous encounters
Focusing on another of Arsenal's great managers, the last time these two sides met, Arsene Wenger bowed out of the football club for the final time as the Gunners beat Huddersfield on the final day of the 2017/18 season. It was a wonderful occasion for the Frenchman who stayed behind after the game to thank the travelling fans at the John Smith's Stadium. Earlier in the campaign Arsenal had thrashed the West Yorkshire side 5-0 at the Emirates. Huddersfield haven't beaten the Gunners since 1971 so history doesn't look good for them.
Herbert Chapman's legacy living on
The one thing that draws these two club's together is an affinity for Sir Herbert Chapman who managed both Huddersfield and Arsenal to major honours. Throughout the 1920s, he won two First Division titles and an FA Cup with the Terriers, before going on to do exactly the same for Arsenal at the back end of the 20s and at the beginning of the 1930s, winning the league twice and earning another FA Cup success. Chapman's legacy lives on in today's game; he was the man to introduce numbered shirts, whilst he completely revolutionised tactics and training methods.
Huddersfield having bad luck?
The Terriers have arguably been better than their league positions says. They sit just a place above the relegation zone but have only just narrowly lost a host of matches this term. Before 2-1 defeats to both Brighton and Bournemouth in their previous two outings, David Wagner's side had been three games unbeaten. Huddersfield have hit the woodwork a remarkable nine times already this season, the third most out of any side in the Premier League. For a team that struggles for goals, it's been tough to take.
'Hippy crack' allegations for Gunners' players
On Thursday night The Sun released images of certain Arsenal players inhaling nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas at a private party in London all the way back in August. Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were the players in question and the club have reminded them of their responsibilities.
Arsenal come through tough week
The Gunners welcome Huddersfield to the Emirates 20 games unbeaten. It's been quite the revival for Arsenal under Unai Emery who came through tough clashes against Spurs and Manchester United with four points from six. Last weekend they turned in a memorable performance to beat their north London rivals 4-2, before coming away from Old Trafford with a point in midweek. A match against 17th place Huddersfield will probably be welcome.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Arsenal vs Huddersfield in the Premier League. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be providing you with plenty of build up and then all of the match action which kicks off at 3pm GMT.