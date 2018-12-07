Burnley vs Brighton Live Score Updates (0-0)
Burnley take on Brighton at Turf Moor with a 3pm kick off UK time
It will be interesting to see how Burnley deal with threat Florin Andone brings as Crystal Palace found out marking him tightly does not work as he is clever and can get round and quickly get away from you with his pace and the form he in could well as to his two goals in his last two games.
Burnley are unchanged from the team that were beaten by Liverpool meaning they lineup as follows: Hart, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, Brady, Barnes and Wood.
This means Brighton lineup as follows: Ryan, Bruno(C), Dunk, Balogun, Bernardo, Knockaert, Bissouma, Propper March, Gross and Andone
With just under an hour till kick off team news is out and Brighton make four changes from the team that beat Palace with Montoya, the suspended Duffy, Izquierdo and Murray being replace by Bruno, Balogun, Knockaert and Andone.
The game is a must-win for Burnley if they want to dig themselves out of the relegation zone, but it will tough against a Brighton side who are much better on the road than they were last season and won their last away game at Huddersfield Town.
Burnley are set to name an unchanged side from the won that lost to Liverpool, despite taking the lead meaning they would lineup as follows: Hart, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Berg Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, Brady, Barnes and Wood.
Burnley could be without midfielder Steven Defour, who missed the defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday with a knee injury.
Brighton will however have Dale Stephens back after serving the final of his three-match ban on Tuesday.
The Seagulls might are likely to lineup as follows: Ryan, Montoya, Balogun, Dunk, Bernardo, Knockaert, Propper, Bissouma, March, Gross and Andone.
Brighton will be assessing both Glenn Murray (shoulder) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) who both were substituted after picking up knocks in the win over Palace.
Let's start with the visitors, Brighton who will be without Alireza Jahanbakhsh who has returned from injury but it not quite match ready yet and Shane Duffy who serve the first game of a three-match ban after being sent off against Crystal Palace.
Let's move onto the team news for both sides heading into the game.
The Seagulls have made massive progress from last season as it took them 26 games to get to six wins, but this season they have reached that playing 11 games fewer.
Brighton currently sit tenth in the Premier League after winning their sixth game of the season on Tuesday at The Amex beating arch rivals, Crystal Palace 3-1.
However, Burnley's visitor's Brighton are in great form having won their last two games and being unbeaten in their last three games.
This leaves The Clarets sitting in 19th place and only being spared of being bottom due to Fulham have a slightly worse goal difference.
Burnley head into the game not in great form at all have lost four of their last five games and only have picked up points in five of their 15 games this season.
Hello everyone, my name is Adam Stenning and I will be taking you through live commentary of Burnley vs Brighton at Turf Moor, a game both sides head into in contrasting forms.