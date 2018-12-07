Burnley vs Brighton Preview: Clarets continue the hunt for a valuable three points

If there was ever a time for Burnley to win a Premier League contest, it is this weekend against Brighton and Hove Albion. The hosts are languishing in the relegation zone after picking up just one point in their last seven matches.

Problems at Turf Moor

Yet, despite a top seven finish last season, such form has been a long-term problem for the Clarets. Sean Dyche's side have won just two of their last 20 matches, earning just 11 points in the process.

In contrast, Brighton have accumulated ten points in six Premier League matches, winning their last two. They have been victorious in six matches already this season, winning two of their last four away fixtures.

The smart money would be on the visitors to strike after netting in eight successive league outings. Meanwhile, Burnley have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven matches, shipping nine in the previous three at Turf Moor.

Hughton unbeaten

The hosts have not particularly enjoyed recent encounters with Brighton. They have failed to win any of the last eight league meetings, losing five of those, and Chris Hughton has not lost a Premier League fixture against Burnley with Brighton.

However, the last five matches across all competitions between the sides have ended in draws with only six goals scored. Brighton won a Championship fixture back in 2013 but last season's meetings both ended goalless.

With these two sides the lowest ranked for number of shots on target in the Premier League this season, don't expect too much goalmouth action.

Favoured flanks combined with a direct approach

The two sides favour the left side of the pitch with a combined total of 42% of their attacks going down this avenue. They are also known for a direct style of play but both teams are without key central defenders as Ben Gibson and Shane Duffy are absent through injury and suspension respectively.

Burnley are likely to be missing the creative influence of Steven Defour, whilst Stephen Ward and Nick Pope are also sidelined.

Meanwhile, Brighton are sweating on the fitness of Bruno and Jose Izquierdo. Top goalscorer Glenn Murray will also be a miss if he doesn't return from a shoulder problem after scoring eight of Brighton's 19 goals this season. Murray has scored just six less than the entire Burnley squad.

Joe Hart is set to make his 400th league appearance in English football and will be hoping for a quieter afternoon considering he has faced more shots than any other Premier League goalkeeper. Meanwhile, Solly March will be looking to provide the creative spark for the visitors after contributing five assists already this season.