Cardiff City v Southampton preview: Can Hasenhüttl make an immediate impact?

Ralph Hasenhüttl is taking charge of his first Southampton game against Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Both sides come into this game on the back of defeats in the mid week fixtures. Cardiff had a miserable trip to the capital, where they lost 3-1 at the London Stadium to West Ham. Whilst Southampton also had a bad trip to London, as they went down 3-1 also to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Head To Head

Cardiff have only lost 4 of the the last 20 home matches against Southampton. However, the Saints did win in the game of 2013. They won that game 3-0, which ended a 7 game losing streak.

The Cardiff City Stadium is becoming a fortress

As a newly promoted side every point will hard fought and well earned. The most important thing that needs to be done to try and keep the sides head above water is to get as many points as possible in the home matches.

Cardiff have won 3 out of their last 4 home matches. If Cardiff do win it will be the first time since 1961 that they have won 3 consecutive home matches in the top flight.

There are some worrying stats though. Cardiff are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League this season and only them and Arsenal are yet to lead a game at half-time.

Manager Neil Warnock believes that the new manager effect could work for Southampton, he said this in his pre-match press conference saying:"Southampton have the fillip of a new manager, a spring in their step, and they'll all want to impress

."He's done really well wherever he's been and that's the league we're in now as it's open to everybody.

"They've probably got the best squad in the bottom half of the division."

Hasenhüttl has a huge job on his hands

After Mark Hughes was relieved of his job last week , Southampton turned to RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhüttl to help them get out of the relegation battle.

Hasenhüttl did an amazing job at Leipzig and was able to take the East German side into Europe and now has to get Southampton firing again. The Saints have only won once this season and are in woeful form. Now that Danny Ings is out injured goals may also be a concern for the Saints. Strikers Manolo Gabbiadini and Charlie Austin only have a combined 2 goals in the league this season.

There were positives in the defeat at Wembley on Wednesday night. If it wasn't for an inspired performance from Hugo Lloris, Southampton could have scored a few goals, Pierre Emile Hojberg looked dangerous throughout also.

Hasenhüttl has been nicknamed the Klopp of the Alps and commented about it in his pre-match press conference: "I have heard about it. I don't like it so much; I want to be my own character.

"I was always a friend of his from football. He has a very proactive way of playing, and made a big mark in Germany. That kind of football really influenced my style.

"If I could do similar it would be fantastic for me, but that is too far away.

"We have other targets, goals and problems. The first target is to move as quickly as you can out of this relegation zone"

Team News

Gary Madine is a doubt for the game whilst Danny Ward, Keneth Zahore and Jazz Richards are out.

Ryan Bertrand is a doubt after missing the game against Spurs in midweek. Ings and Manuel Obafemi are both still out.