Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Can the Gunners extend their unbeaten run against Terriers?

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Huddersfield Town at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners were involved in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, in a game they really should have won. However, after a number of tough fixtures recently, they will have been pleased with their return.

As for Huddersfield, they fell to another disappointing defeat as they lost 2-1 against AFC Bournemouth at Dean Court. Goals from Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser in the first 20 minutes of the game gave the Terriers too much work to do to get a result.

No upset last season

The two matches between these two sides proved to be fairly one-sided in regards to the result. The first game came at the Emirates in November as Arsène Wenger's side came out comfortable 5-0 winners against the Terriers. Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sánchez, Mesut Özil and a brace from Olivier Giroud secured the three points for the hosts.

However, David Wagner's side were more competitive in the return fixture at the John Smith's Stadium in a game which held extra meaning. It was Wenger's last game in charge of the Gunners and his side secured a 1-0 victory. The win came courtesy of a goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the first-half which gave the French manager the perfect send-off.

Team news

Unai Emery was dealt a blow this week following the news that defender Rob Holding is set to be on the sidelines for nine months with a ruptured cruciate ligament. Both Özil and Aaron Ramsey are also a doubt for this weekend's game.

However, one boost for the Gunners is that Granit Xhaka is back available following his suspension and Laurent Koscielny could be back involved for the first time this season.

As for Huddersfield, Abdelhamid Sabiri has been ruled out with a broken collarbone and both Phil Biling and Steve Mounie are suspended. However, Wagner may be able to select Chris Lowe after he recently recovered from a shoulder injury.

Only one result?

Arsenal are currently on a superb run of form which sees them unbeaten in their last 20 games in all competitions, with them winning 15 of these games in the process. However, Emery recently told the club's official website that their draw at Old Trafford is only a good result if they back it up with a win this weekend.

He said: "The draw (at Old Trafford) is only good if we win against Huddersfield. We must work, prepare, respect, push with our supporters at the Emirates and feel the spirit with them."

As for Wagner, his side are currently struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League, having lost back-to-back league matches since their impressive 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The fact that they have only won one of their last 10 away league games is another reason why not many people give them a chance this weekend.

However, Wagner believes his side can go to the Emirates and play with no pressure. He told the club's official site: "We will see what happens in this game against Arsenal. They have a very strong record, play with high intensity and everyone works hard defensively.

He added: "You have to collect some point against the top six when you are a team fighting to stay in the Premier League. We have not done it so far, but we have another opportunity, even if we know how hard it is."