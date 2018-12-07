Jürgen Klopp confirms fresh injury setbacks ahead of Bournemouth clash

Liverpool will be without three of their defensive members ahead of the Reds latest away trip at the weekend with Jürgen Klopp's side being welcomed to the Vitality Stadium by Eddie Howe's high-flying Bournemouth.

Klopp confirmed both Dejan Lovren and Nathanial Clyne will be missing from Saturday's early lunchtime kick-off during his press conference on Friday adding another significant blow to his selection plans following Joe Gomez's lengthy injury in midweek.

The 21-year-old fractured his left leg in the Reds 3-1 victory against Burnley on Wednesday night, but, Gomez was withdrawn early on following a challenge from Claret's skipper Ben Mee.

Gomez will be on the sidelines for up to six weeks following the setback leaving Klopp thin with defensive options.

Ahead of Liverpool's trip to Bournemouth Klopp said: "Dejan got a knock last week and got a concussion. Clyney is out for two weeks or so. Nothing serious, and Joe obviously."

Sadio Mane is another who is likely to miss the trip on Saturday, but, could be fit in time again for Liverpool's all-or-nothing Champions League decider against Napoli on Tuesday, while Andy Robertson and Gini Wijnaldum are both available following their absences at Turf Moor.

Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge both enjoyed rare starts for the Reds against Sean Dyche's Burnley and Liverpool's attacking options will also be boosted by the recovery update surrounding Dominic Solanke.

"I think Dom is close," added Klopp in the 1 pm press conference. "I really hope he will be in team training again from Sunday on, but we will have to wait and see.

"Sadio is now out running around but it doesn't sound like he will be ready for tomorrow.

"Hopefully he can finish the programme today we did for him, and Gini is nothing. He did his own programme and he is fine.

"Andy Robertson didn't travel to Burnley but he is fine. He has played most of the games in a very intense position which is why we decided to give him ... a whole eight hours off"

"He was not in Burnley but he trained in the morning!"

Klopp on Gomez: "It could have been worse"

The worlds most expensive defender Virgil van Dijk is another who has been ever-present for Liverpool this season and the Netherlands captain will have to adapt to another defensive partner following the injury setbacks of Lovren and Gomez.

Joel Matip started the match in Lancashire midweek with Van Dijk and the former Cameroon international is set to be a familiar sight in the central defensive roles despite only starting two of Liverpool's opening 15 league fixtures.

Klopp added: "With Virgil's position it's not the same intensity but it's not cool of course.

"With Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez out we have to think about that when we can, but he is ready to go again and it's good."

Gomez and Van Dijk have recently established a formidable partnership at the back for the Reds which has seen them leak only six goals all season - the best defensive record in the league.

Speaking about Gomez's enforced absence Klopp said: “It’s just a shame for the boy. For us of course as well.

"He was in outstanding shape, he helped us a lot and especially because we could make these changes with Trent and Joe and that was really important because Trent is still a young boy and we cannot push through 20 games in a row.

"He would probably say it’s possible but I think it’s responsible that we have a little eye on that.

“Clyney was not available in that moment so Joe played there and it helped us massively and now Clyney is still not here and Joe is out so of course it doesn’t help a lot.

"Together with Virgil, he improved so much, it was so nice to see that he did exactly what everybody in the scouting department from Liverpool expected him to do. When I came in, everybody was full of praise for him and I didn’t see him in training because of the injury he got for England U21s.

“It’s a bit, I would say, lucky because it could have been worse.

"Six weeks for us is massive, I can’t even count the games in that period, but that means as well that he will be back for a big part of the season still and that’s good.

"At the moment he is not too well because it is still painful but when that settles we can start with the rehab and go in the right direction.”