Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018
Follow live Bournemouth v Liverpool online from Vitality Stadium. Live score updates of Premier League 2018/19. Bournemouth vs Liverpool live kick-off is set for 12:30 p.m. Keep following along for live football updates with VAVEL UK.
83'
Bournemouth make a double switch with their final substitutions of the match. Diego Rico comes on for Daniels, and Tyrone Mings comes on for Stanislas.
81' Substitution
Klopp makes his final change of the afternoon, bringing on the skipper Jordan Henderson for Firmino. Great performances from Firmino, tallying two assists on the day.
79'
Stanislas dribbles around the edge of the box but can't find a way through. He lays the ball off for a marauding Daniels who fires a shot with his first touch. The shot is struck well, but the ball is rising as it sails past goal.
77' GOAL! Bournemouth 0 - 4 Liverpool
Salah gets to the ball in front of Steve Cook and gets past Begovic. Ake steps in to block Salah's angle at goal, giving Begovic time to recover. Salah beats Begovic once again before standing Ake up and passing past him into the back of the net. That's a hat trick for Liverpool's Egyptian king!
73'
Bournemouth play a ball over the top to Mousset who turns his body to fire the volley into the back of the net. The celebrations are short lived as Mousett notices the flag was up immediately for offside.
70'
Stanislas steps up to a free kick from about 35 yards out and curls it towards the top corner. The shot is on target, but there isn't enough pace on it to beat Alisson. The goalkeeper catches the shot comfortably.
68' GOAL! Bournemouth 0 - 3 Liverpool
Another goal for the Reds! Fabinho releases Robertson in space, and the Scotsman drills a low pass across the face of goal. Steve Cook steps in front of Mane to stop him from scoring, but he instead ends up scoring the goal himself as he hits the ball into his own net.
67'
Francis plays a well weighted pass forward for Stanislas, but he is closed down by both Robertson and van Dijk, giving the forward nowhere to go with the ball.
65' Substitutions
Klopp is going to make a double switch, bringing on Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana for Shaqiri and Keita. Bournemouth also make a change, bringing on Lys Mousset
57'
Fraser gets forward and lets off a dangerous cross towards the head of King, but van Dijk steps in front to clear the ball. Lerma runs onto the loose ball, but his shot bounces off the mass of the defenders and forward. Salah is nearly through on the counterattack, but Francis steps in to clear the ball.
51'
Shouts for a penalty from Bournemouth, claiming there was a handball in the box. Lee Mason sees no such infraction and calls for play to resume.
49'
Ake is down after a challenge on Salah. The defender rose higher than Salah to head the ball away, but he also hit face on the back of Salah's head. The physio's check his face as he holds his nose, and he gets up after making sure everything is fine.
47' GOAL! Bournemouth 0 - 2 Liverpool
Firmino takes the ball off a poor pass from Steve Cook and immediately plays Salah forward. He runs straight at Ake, backing the defender down before creating space to get his shot off. The angle was tight, but Salah perfectly picked out the bottom corner to score his and Liverpool's second of the day.
Second Half!
Bournemouth take the kick as they start off the second half. The crowd is still lively here at the Vitality Stadium, cheering on the home side to an equalizer.
Liverpool take a 1-0 lead into the half and will be looking to build on that lead and secure all three points early on. The defense has looked resolute, but Klopp may want to think about giving Trent Alexander-Arnold a run later on to freshen him up for Napoli.
The Reds dominated most of the half, but as the half went on the hosts grew into the game. Some good attacks going forward for Bournemouth, but they couldn't find the last pass needed to find a breakthrough.
Halftime!
Salah and Firmino nearly link up right before the whistle. The two pass through the Bournemouth defense, but the final pass back to Salah is too far for him to get on the end of the ball.
43'
An error from Milner sends the ball into his own box. Josh King runs forward to try and get the end of it, but Alisson comes forward and heads the ball up field while taking out the forward. King is slow to get up after the battle, clutching his head.
40'
Nice build up play for Bournemouth ends in disappointment as Simon Francis' early cross is far too close to Alisson who comes out and collects ahead of four Bournemouth shirts. He tries to send Salah down the wing on the counter attack, but his ball forward is beyond him.
35'
The corner kick goes through everyone and falls to the feet of Ake at the back post. However the defender wasn't expecting the ball to go through, and he miscued his shot as the ball spilled out for a goal kick. Van Dijk is slow to get up after the corner but is fine after catching a quick breath.
33'
Fraser nicks the ball off Firmino on the side and immediately surges forward. He finds some space for the cross, but van Dijk closes him down to deflect the cross behind for a corner kick.
31'
Liverpool are now seeing nearly all of the ball. The hosts were getting forward frequently earlier on, but now they are struggling to hold onto the ball for longer than a couple passes. The pressing from Liverpool has been too much for Bournemouth to handle.
28'
Charlie Daniels stretches to make a last ditch effort to clear a pass forward to Milner. If that ball made its way through, Milner would have had room to cut in the box and square the ball. Great effort by the defender.
25' GOAL! Bournemouth 0-1 Liverpool
Salah plays the ball to Firmino in space outside the box, and the Brazilian lets loose a shot from far range. Asmir Begovic gets in front of the shot, but it spills from his hands as Salah runs onto the rebound to put Liverpool ahead.
23'
Bournemouth on the attack once more. The ball is worked up the field before finding David Brooks in the box. He had a narrow angle to shoot from, but his attempt demands attention from Alisson who saves at his near post.
21'
Josh King finds some space at the top of the box and tries the shot. He can't get the contact right, but the ball rolls wide enticingly in front of Ryan Fraser. He was wide open at the back post, but the ball was just ahead of him.
15'
Jefferson Lerma is shown a yellow card after an extremely late tackle.
14'
Van Dijk starts the attack after intercepting a pass on his way back from a corner kick. He plays the ball to Shaqiri who lifts the ball over the top for Salah. The flag stays down, but the Egyptian can't control the ball as it goes out for a goal kick.
12'
Ryan Fraser and Andrew Surman link up well, and Surman nearly plays Stanislas through on goal. The two aren't on the same wavelength as the pass comes early and his Stanislas as he tries to overlap the ball. Liverpool break down the field and earn a free kick after Nathan Ace handles the ball right outside the box.
7'
Liverpool maintaining possession early on. Bournemouth is pressing well and has pushed the Reds back to the keeper a couple times, but Liverpool is dictating the pace of the game as they try to find a breakthrough.
4'
Keita starts a Liverpool counter-attack after dribbling past two Bournemouth midfielders before playing Shaqiri down the wing. He holds it up for the overlapping Milner, who crosses for the back post. The ball is in a dangerous area, but Firmino commits a foul trying to get to it.
Kick-off!
Liverpool take the kick from center field, and we are underway here at the Vitality Stadium.
The capable Junior Stanislas replaces Wilson in Bournemouth starting lineup, and while he will certainly draw attention from the Liverpool defense, they are likely relieved they don't have to face Wilson today as he has established himself as one of the best scorers of the season.
Firmino and Salah both return to the starting lineup while Shaqiri keeps his place on the pitch. Mane is on the bench after recovering from a foot injury, but Klopp starts him on the bench, not rushing him back from his injury before Liverpool's massive midweek Champions League match against Napoli.
The question for Liverpool is who will start at right-back. Andrew Robertson returns to the lineup, but one of either Fabinho or James Milner will be filling in at the back. My vote is for Milner who has experience playing defense for the Reds before while Fabinho anchors down the midfield.
Callum Wilson misses out today with a slight injury. Eddie Howe confirmed earlier that the striker has a minor hamstring issue. While he doesn't believe he will be out for a long time, he does miss out today which is huge blow to the home side.
Liverpool Substitutions
Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Lallana, Mane, Sturridge, Origi
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Milner; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Shaqiri
Bournemouth Substitutions
Boruc, Pugh, Mousset, Ibe, Defoe, Rico, Mings
Bournemouth Starting XI
Begovic; Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels; Stanislas, Lerma, Surman, Fraser, Brooks; King
The official team sheet is in, and there is an eye-catching exclusion for Bournemouth.
Liverpool Predicted XI
Alisson; Moreno, van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Sturridge, Salah, Firmino
Bournemouth Predicted XI
Begovic; Francis, S Cook, Ake, Daniels; Brooks, Surman, Lerma, Fraser; King, Wilson
Team sheets will be out around an hour prior to kick-off, around 11:30 a.m., but here's how I predict both sides will lineup.
Bournemouth are without Dan Gosling since injuring his knee against Manchester City, and Adam Smith is still out since his injury against Newcastle United. Steve Cook has filled the spot in defense but will be tested against invigorated Liverpool's offense.
Joe Gomez went down with a lower leg fracture against Burnley and will be to for at least six weeks. Beyond his injury, Liverpool are also without Dejan Lovren due to a concussion. This sets up Joel Matip to start once more in the Liverpool back four after starting midweek against Burnley. The centre-back hasn't seen much play since Gomez and Lovren have established themselves as the main partners to Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defense.
Liverpool completed the league double over Bournemouth last season, winning 7-0 across the two fixtures. Bournemouth are certainly a better team this season, but they'll have to turn in quite a performance if they want to get revenge for last season.
Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah also were left out of the starting lineup, but were brought in later in the second half. Shortly after their introduction, Firmino scored the goal to bring Liverpool ahead. While he didn't score, Salah later assisted Shaqiri's stoppage time goal that secured Liverpool's victory at the Turf Moor. Both players got a small breather and improve their form ahead of a stretch of must win games. Excellent player management by Klopp.
Jurgen Klopp rotated his squad midweek in response to injuries to Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson. While neither are a serious concern, Liverpool face both Napoli and Manchester United in the span of a week, and Klopp needs to be sure the squad is fresh for such important encounters.
Liverpool equalled their all-time greatest start in Premier League history, going undefeated through the first 15 matches of the season. A victory over Bournemouth will set a new record for the team and maintain the Red's title hopes.
Despite their recent struggles, Bournemouth still find themselves in the upper table in seventh place, higher than Manchester United. The Cherries are eight points off the top four, but a loss to Liverpool this afternoon will most likely take them out of the running for a spot in Europe.
It is the resurgence of Callum Wilson in recent weeks that has helped lift Bournemouth from their slump, scoring twice and assisting once. In the victory over Huddersfield, Wilson linked up with Ryan Fraser as both players scored and assisted each other's goal. Fraser and Wilson now lead the league in assists, with seven for the former and five for the latter.
The Cherries have been struggling as of late, losing four of their last five. However they were up against top competition such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United. Bournemouth bounced back with a victory over Huddersfield Town midweek, but they face another test against title contending Liverpool.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Bournemouth vs Liverpool. I'm Maxwell Hogg, and I'll be keeping you updated with all of the action from today, set to kick-off at 12:30 p.m at the Vitality Stadium.