Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Score Updated in Premier League 2018 (0-0)
Follow live text commentary of Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Kick-off is set for 19:45 GMT.
Goals galore last time out
The two sides met on the last game of the 2017/18 season at Wembley Stadium in a nine-goal thriller. Spurs clinched the points in a dramatic 5-4 win which saw Spurs come from behind three times on the day.
Poch (continued)
"Look it is true that this season is completely different than the previous season because in the previous season we had a proper preseason. Now it is a challenge."
Pochettino on Leicester
Mauricio Pochettino also spoke to the media ahead of the clash:
"I think Leicester are a very good team. After the tragedy, it is such a difficult thing to recover from. We are so painful and so sorry for everyone there. But they have a great manager, great players."
Puel on Vardy
Puel also commented on his main striker, Jamie Vardy:
"No, he won’t need surgery. He has a little pain. I hope he can recover in 10 days and be available for the next game.
"We will see. I don’t want to push him too much."
Puel's comments
Ahead of the clash, Puel spoke to the media:
"It’s never a good team to play a top of the table team. They have a big squad. They have international players.
"It’s not a problem for them to play every three or four days. We will need lots of quality with and without the ball."
Vardy out
However, Claude Puel has confirmed Jamie Vardy will not be in contention to play as he continues to recover from injury.
Key players in contention
As for the Foxes, key players Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire will all have their fitness assessed before the game to determine whether they will play a part.
Foyth and Trippier out
However, defenders Juan Foyth and Kieran Trippier will both miss the trip to Leicester after picking up injuries in the 3-1 victory over the Saints on Wednesday night.
Vertonghen back from suspension
Spurs' injury crisis continues after their heavy winter schedule only intensifies. Jan Vertonghen will return to the starting XI after serving his one-game suspension after he saw red in the north London derby.
Steady Leicester
Leicester have picked up four points from their previous two games. An impressive 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday was followed up with a 1-1 away draw to Fulham in the 'Claudio Ranieri derby.'
Spurs bounce back
Spurs bounced back in style after their derby day defeat to Arsenal - beating Southampton 3-1 at Wembley. Goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son saw Spurs clinch the three points.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live score commentary of Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. I'm Brogan Clasper and I'll be taking you through tonight's action.