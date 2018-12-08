Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield: Late Torreira goal gives Arsenal the points

Arsenal are now 21 games without defeat in all competitions as they beat a determined Huddersfield Town side, who looked desperate to keep a clean sheet, 1-0.

The Gunners temporarily go above Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in to third with their two London rivals yet to play.

Story of the match

Arsenal lined up with a 3-5-2 formation for the third consecutive game as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were partnered as strikers.

Huddersfield frustrated the home side for a lot of the first half, however, Aubameyang did have a big chance to break the deadlock as Granit Xhaka’s shot fell at the feet of the striker six yards from goal, but he diverted it wide of the target.

Arsenal then missed another guilt-edged chance just minutes after Aubameyang had spurned his opportunity. Arsenal pressed with promise to win the ball high in the Huddersfield half before Matteo Guendouzi squared the ball for Lacazette to finish from 15 yards out, but the Frenchman slipped as his shot bounced off his standing leg and flew miles over the bar.

The first half became a frantic affair as Xhaka, Torreira and Sokratis Papastathopoulos were all booked as well as Tommy Smith and Danny Williams who were also cautioned for the away side.

Lacazette thought he had redeemed himself for his earlier missed chance when he rounded Jonas Lossl and put the ball into an empty net, but he was denied by the linesman with a late call.

Lacazette was adjudged to be offside when Aubameyang flicked the ball to him with a header, however, Mathias Zanka played an under-hit back pass to Lossl as Lacazette stole possession to score before it was disallowed.

Just before the break, Aaron Mooy cut the ball back for Alex Pritchard just eight yards from goal but he blazed his shot high over the bar before Torreira forced Lossl into making a wonderful save as he struck the ball from 25 yards to keep the scores level at the break.

Torreira the hero

Unai Emery, as he so often does, made two half-time changes as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi replaced Stephan Lichtsteiner and Lacazette.

Huddersfield continued to frustrate the Gunners and were compact and organised, not allowing the home side to create many clear-cut chances.

Guendouzi was shown a yellow card with just ten minutes remaining going down from a challenge from Mooy in the box, but the referee adjudged that the Frenchman had gone down too easily.

Arsenal’s persistence was rewarded with just seven minutes of normal time remaining as Aubameyang’s brilliant footwork allowed space to dig out a cross which was met by an acrobatic finish from Torreira much to the delight of the home fans and manager.

Despite seven minutes of time being added on, Huddersfield struggled to create a chance to get an equaliser as the Gunners held on for a vital three points after a tough run of fixtures.

Man of the match

Torreira was the difference once again for Arsenal and won them the game with his second goal for the club. Just a week after scoring in the 4-2 win in the north London derby, Torreira is cementing his place already as an Arsenal cult hero as he popped up with the winner late on.

The Uruguayan has been monumental for the Gunners in the middle of the park and is proving to be a pivotal part of Unai Emery’s team as the Gunners extended their unbeaten run to 21 games.