The Warm Down: Brighton made to rue missed chances against Burnley

Brighton will rue their late missed chances as they lost 1-0 to Burnley at Turf Moor.

Burnley scored the game's only goal in the 40th minute, when the ball fell to Jack Cork in the box and his effort hit James Tarkowski on the chest and went into the goal.

Brighton need to improve in front of goal

The Seagulls did not trouble Joe Hart on his 400th League appearance, but they will be kicking themselves at how they did not score late on.

The golden chance of the game for the visitors came in the 83rd minute when substitute Glenn Murray's inswinging cross from the left was met by fellow substitute Jurgen Locadia's head, but it grazed the crossbar and went just over.

Then a minute into second-half stoppage time, Bernardo was fouled by Tarkowski and from Solly March's free kick, Lewis Dunk headed the ball onto Tarkowski's head and he flicked it just past his own post.

However, Brighton failed to register a shot on target in the game, which is thoroughly disappointing in a game they should have won after dominating possession throughout.

Ryan kept Brighton in the game in the first half

Despite having the majority of the possession in the game, they will be grateful to Matthew Ryan that it was not more than a 1-0 defeat.

Prior to the goal Ryan made a great save to deny the former Seagulls striker Ashley Barnes from a tight angle when he pulled off and made a great run.

People may say that Ryan could have been more commanding for the Burnley goal, but he came out and punched it away from goal the only thing you could criticise him about was that he maybe didn't punch it far enough away from the danger area.

Despite, this Ryan was again in great form and will be a key asset for Brighton this season if they want to win more games both and home and especially on the road.

The win lift Burnley out of the relegation zone and into 17th place and the defeat sees Brighton drop down to 11th place.