Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool: Salah fires a hat-trick as the Reds thrash Bournemouth to go top

Liverpool continued their best ever domestic start to a league season with another commanding victory against Bournemouth that takes them temporarily to the summit of the Premier League table.

Jürgen Klopp's side made it a record 42 points from a possible 48 to leapfrog leaders Manchester City who face a daunting test at Stamford Bridge later this evening.

Mohamed Salah looks to have rekindled the goalscoring prowess of last season after bagging an emphatic hat-trick to take his tally to ten league goals this season.

Liverpool's Egyptian king tormented the Cherries back-four from start to finish to send a devastating message to the rest of the league that the Reds talisman is by no means a 'one season wonder' and that he is certainly back to his best.

Eddie Howe's side may have suffered a sense of injustice with the opening goal as Salah appeared to be offside when he tucked in Roberto Firmino's half-volley on the rebound.

The goal proved insignificant on the day as the second half proved to be a massacre for the hosts as Liverpool hoisted to another routine win.

Salah netted his second of the match only three minutes after the break before a Steve Cook own goal capped further misery for Howe and his team.

Salah went on to get his second hat-trick for the Reds in glorious fashion dancing around the Bournemouth defence before tucking home his third and capping off the gargantuan scoreline.

The need for VAR continues

Liverpool began proceedings the dominant force in possession controlling the early tempo with lots of slick intricate passes. The visitors almost forced an opening when Firmino looked to dink a through ball to Salah.

The Egyptian winger blitzed through but the ball was impeded by Nathan Ake's arm which earnt the youngster an early yellow card.

Bournemouth eventually found their groove and a nice passage of play saw David Brooks force a smart stop from Alisson Becker at his near post to get the home crowd roaring.

However, it wasn't long until the visitors punished the hosts when Firmino cannoned a half-volley goalbound which was spilt by Asmir Begovic right into the path of Salah who ruthlessly tucked home.

Howe and his team may feel aggrieved considering Salah was in an offside position when Firmino struck his effort. VAR cannot arrive any sooner.

The afternoon almost got worse for the Cherries when Joshua King hit the deck following a collision with the Reds goalkeeper.

James Milner sliced a clearance that forced Alisson to sniff out the danger. The Brazilian came out quick leaping above King to head clear before the Bournemouth striker hit the deck with his head in his hands. The Norwegian international received treatment before carrying on minutes before half-time

Salah completes his hat-trick as well as the Bournemouth massacre

Klopp's team continued where they left off in the second period and the forward duo once again linked up to devastating effect.

Firmino pocketed the ball inside his own half before teeing up Salah who was one-on-one with Ake. The Reds forward glided through the Cherries defence before dancing past a helpless Ake to fire a left-footed strike past Begovic into the bottom right corner.

Liverpool continued their dominance and the win was all but secured when the back-heel of Steve Cook sent the ball plummeting into his own net.

Andy Robertson capped off another fine performance with another routine assist from the Scotland captain. The young full-back let loose a ferocious first time zipped cross that forced Cook into making a clearance that eventually crashed into his own net.

The Reds eased to win at a canter and Salah's third epitomised everything good about Liverpool on a convincing afternoon that ensures Klopp and his team can sit with their feet up enjoying this evenings epic encounter.

Over to you City.