Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Clinical Lilywhites climb to third in the Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur climbed up to third in the Premier League table on Saturday evening as they defeated Leicester City 2-0 at the Kingpower Stadium.

Goals from Son Heung-min and Dele Alli either side of the half-time whistle sealed a vital three points for Spurs, who knew anything other than a win was not acceptable.

For the Foxes, they will need to come back in their next game as they know that they didn't turn up and in the end were never in the game after Spurs got their first goal.

Both sides started the game without their main strikers as Harry Kane was named on the bench for Spurs, while Jamie Vardy was ruled out injured for the hosts.

Chances hard to come by in first half

Both teams started brightly and looked to take the initiative from the beginning.

The problem that both sets of players had though was that both defences were standing firm meaning that chances were hard to come by which made for fascinating viewing.

It wasn't for the want of trying though as both sides looked like scoring at certain stages but the final pass was lacking.

Son's brilliance gave Spurs vital half-time lead

Just as the scoreline looked like being goalless at half-time, Son unleashed a fantastic left-footed strike from the edge of the box, after a good passage of the play from the visitors, which flew into the back of the net leaving Kasper Schmeichel no chance in nets.

At the break, Spurs had the vital lead in a game that they really needed to win, while the Foxes needed to up their game in the second half to get back into the game.

Alli heads home a second goal

Spurs came out at the start of the second half where they left off in the first as they pushed and pushed to try and get the second goal as early as they can.

They did just that 13 minutes after the break when a brilliant cross from Son was headed into the back of the net by Alli to give Spurs full control of the game.

That goal really ended the game as the contest as the hosts really struggled going forward with Rachid Ghezzal having their only real effort of note but it didn't really trouble Hugo Lloris.

Kane did come off the bench for Spurs for the last 15 minutes of the game but didn't really get a chance to score as the visitors saw the match out to end to seal the points in a professional manner.

Takeaways from the game

Leicester miss Jamie Vardy

It was clear from the game that the Foxes really miss Vardy whenever he doesn't play. He is their main threat and without him, due to injury, the Foxes didn't cause any problems for the Spurs defence.

Spurs don't always have to rely on Kane for goals

A question that is always asked about Spurs is whether they can win games without Kane scoring. Well, this game showed they can as Son stepped up when it mattered to seal a very important three points for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

More consistency needed from Spurs

Spurs need more consistency going forward as they are either really good or not good, as was the case against Arsenal last weekend. If they want to try and finish in the top four they need to make sure that they produce good performances week in week out.