The Warm Down: Dele shines as Spurs return back up to third spot

Tottenham Hotspur cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory against an injury-stricken Leicester City.

Heung-min Son opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time with a superb strike.

The second half saw Spurs flex their muscle as Dele Alli doubled their lead with a diving header.

50 for Dele

Dele Alli scored Tottenham's second of the night which secured the Englishman his 50th goal in a Spurs shirt.

Dele has received quite a lot of criticism over the last season and a half for not reaching the goal tally he managed in his first two seasons at Spurs.

However, tonight the 22-year-old showed the doubters just what he is about.

Dele's all-round game was sensational, without Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane the youngster stepped up and showed his maturity to grab the game by the horns.

A superb performance from Alli was wrapped up perfectly with a goal which was almost a carbon copy of his first ever Spurs goal which came away to Leicester at the same end of the stadium.

No Kane, no Eriksen, no problem

With a huge Champions League match approaching on Tuesday Mauricio Pochettino decided to rest two fo Spurs' main men.

Kane has looked a step off the pace since the beginning of the season despite a healthy goal return.

As for Eriksen, the Dane returned from injury not too long ago and is missed massively when not in the squad.

However, the likes of Dele and Heung-min Son put in a mature performance which secured the victory for Spurs.

Also, the inclusion of both Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld was crucial with Spurs looking defensively sound for the first time in months.

Embed from Getty Images

Barça approaching

It was a huge risk for Pochettino not to play Kane and Eriksen but it was a risk which payed off.

Now going into their crunch clash with Barcelona, Spurs have a fresh Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen to select which could prove vital in a game which they are likely to play on the backfoot.

As good of a decision it was from Pochettino, it showed the maturity and the growing belief in the Spurs side to be able to win with arguably their best two players missing.