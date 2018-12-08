West Ham United 3-2 Crystal Palace: The Hammers get the edge over their London rivals in a five-goal thriller

↵West Ham continued their good Premier League form by seeing off Crystal Palace back to South London without a single point.



Despite going down due to James McArthur's tap-in, the Hammers managed to bounce back and lead 3-1 after goals by Robert Snodgrass, Javier Hernandez and Felipe Anderson.



The final scoreline was set by a substitute Jeffrey Schlupp in the 76th minute.

Rough test passed by the Hammers

Past games between the two teams were always end-to-end, more often than not resulting in a high amount of goals.



And after McArthur's sixth minute opener, everyone already knew that this matchup wasn't going to be an exception.



Although Crystal Palace immediately 'parked the bus', both teams managed to create some chances before the end of the half.



Lucas Perez tried his luck with a volley in the 19th minute, but his effort went just past the far post.



West Ham tried catching the visitors on a break a few times, but their attempts were either ending in the build-up, or were turned over for corner kicks.



Palace were unlucky to not go up two goals to nil just before the break, after Luka Milivojevic's free kick hit the bar.



The second half started with even more pressing from Manuel Pellegrini's men, which quickly paid off.



Three minutes after the break Pablo Zabaleta's deflected cross fell straight into the feet of Snodgrass, who curled in a beautiful shot beyond the reach of Wayne Hennessey to cap off his fantastic week in a claret and blue shirt.



And the pressure from West Ham didn't stop there, with the Hammers creating more danger with every upcoming attack.



In the 61st minute Anderson was fouled just outside the box after a very good buildup. The Brazilian took the set piece on his own which got parried away by Hennessey straight into the path of Hernandez, who got his third goal in as many games.



Just three minutes later Anderson was involved in a goal yet again. The winger received a pass from Chicharito following a quick break, set-up himself for a shot from the edge of the box and curled one in straight into the top corner of the net.



After the goal, the Hammers fell back a little, which ultimately cost them a goal as Max Meyer's cross was headed in by Schlupp with 15 minutes of the game left.



Following the goal, Palace piled the pressure up desperately trying to rescue a single point, but it just wasn't enough.

Takeaways

Attacking prowess



One week, three games, nine goals. The attacking system implemented into West Ham's playstyle by Manuel Pellegrini finally started to pay off. After being thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City people were doubting the Chilean manager, but his determination shown that his tactics are one to be followed.

Felipe Anderson



The Brazilian yet again appears as a positive takeaway, but you can't really surpass him when talking about this sort of things. The forward signed from Lazio in the summer scored five goals in the last five games while heavily carrying West Ham's forward line with constant through balls and passes cutting opposition defence in parts. After a slow start to his career at the London Stadium, he's been a real asset for the Hammers and an utter pain for teams trying to cope with his flair and pace.

Defensive lack of concentration



Unfortunately, it's been quite a common occurrence this season. The players sometimes feel a bit too comfortable and tend to switch off at times, which more often than not leads to the team conceding a goal or two, and nearly throwing a very valuable lead.

Man of the match

There are few candidates for the man of the match award, with the most noticeable ones being Hernandez, Snodgrass and Anderson. But arguably the Brazillian was yet again the brightest point of West Ham's lineup. Constant attacking runs and overall brilliant display were capped off by a fantastic goal from outside the box.