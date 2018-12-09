Everton vs Watford Preview: Blues boss Silva prepares to face former employers

Everton welcome Watford to Goodison Park on Monday night, looking to get back to winning ways.

The Blues were unfortunate not to beat Newcastle United last time out, succumbing to a 1-1 draw at home to the Magpies on Wednesday night.

There is likely to be a bit more on the line than just the three points as Marco Silva takes charge of his first game against his former team.

The Hornets have only won once in their last six games - suffering three consecutive defeats. Javi Gracia’s side started the season in red-hot fashion but currently sit three points behind the Blues in the Premier League table in 13th place.

Their last win came against Huddersfield Town six games ago and since then they have conceded nine goals whilst only scoring twice.

Last season’s meetings

The two teams took a win each from their two meetings last campaign.

At Goodison, Everton came back from 2-0 against the Hornets - then managed by Silva - to pick up a 3-2 victory. A stoppage-time Leighton Baines penalty gave David Unsworth’s side the win after Richarlison and Christian Kabasele handed the Hornets an early two-goal advantage.

The Blues answered back with goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Oumar Niasse before Baines slotted home from the penalty spot. Former Everton man Tom Cleverley missed an even later stoppage-time penalty in the 100th minute.

In the return game at Vicarage Road, a lone Troy Deeney goal handed the Hornets the three points in a drab affair.

Both sides struggled to make much happen going forward but Everton’s struggles were emphasised by only having one shot on target - which ended up being a stoppage-time header from Jordan Pickford.

Team News and Predicted XI’s

Once again, Everton have a relatively clean bill of health on the injury front with only Morgan Schneiderlin is set to be sidelined through injury.

Silva chose to rest a number of key players - Bernard, Michael Keane and Theo Walcott in particular - against Newcastle, meaning the trio are likely to return for the Blues on Monday night.

As for the Hornets, midfielder Etienne Capoue is suspended. The Frenchman was sent off in the final moments during last week’s defeat away to Leicester City.

Fellow midfielder Will Hughes had been a doubt with a knock but is expected to be fit enough to feature against Everton.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Digne, Keane, Mina, Gueye, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Walcott, Richarlison.

Watford: Foster, Kiko, Holebas, Kabasele, Cathcart, Chalobah, Doucoure, Pereyra, Success, Deulofeu, Deeney.

