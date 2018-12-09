Pochettino delighted by Leicester win but admits concern over an injury to Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City.

The victory saw Spurs move back up to third spot after earlier results saw them drop down to fifth place.

There were plenty of positive for Mauricio Pochettino as his side prepare for their crunch match against Barcelona.

Tough place to play

Spurs lost in their last trip to Leicester as goals from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez saw the Foxes edge a 2-1 victory.

However, Spurs were fairly comfortable throughout their 2-0 win as Heung-min Son and Dele Alli scored to secure the win:

"It is a tough place. I'm very happy with the performance. So pleased and now it allows us to think about Barcelona," said Pochettino.

The victory came after Arsenal and Chelsea both picked up maximum points earlier in the day.

"Yes, I think the performance was so solid. They started well in the first half but then we were running the game and that is a very important thing for us.

"The three points are massive and to keep our position in the table it's a massive win for us," the Argentine added.

Aurier injury

Serge Aurier was forced off after 78-minutes after seeming to hobble for a matter of minutes before going to ground.

Pochettino did not seem overly confident the Ivorian will be fit to travel on Monday but refused it rule it out:

"We'll see. We need to assess tomorrow."

This injury comes just three days after Spurs' other first-team right-back Kieran Trippier was forced off against Southampton through injury.

"We don't know. I really don't know if he's going to be ready or not to play," he added.

Barcelona next up

It was almost the perfect victory for Spurs, all three points achieved without any real involvement from Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

One thing that is certain is that Pochettino is looking forward to returning to Catalonia:

"You never know. You never know in football until you play. It will be a massive game. It's true they've qualified for the next stage but in the Champions League no one is going to give a present."

Spurs must equal Inter Milan's results against PSV Eindhoven in order to progress to the knockout stages.

"I think we are going to arrive in the best condition but we know very well that in front of us will be Barcelona, one of the best teams in Europe," he finalised.