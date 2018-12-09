As it happened: Wolves score late winner to snatch three points against Newcastle
Match day live text commentary blog from St Georges Park where in from Newcastle take on Wolves in the Premier League, 16:00 KO.
In terms of Newcastle, Rafa Benitez will be disappointed they couldn't keep their good run of form going. I'm sure he would have been very pleased taking a point when going down to ten men.
Wolves have found yet another three points in their attempt to gain momentum. The win puts them in the top half of the table.
FULL TIME 1-2
Mike Dean calls the end of a dramatic contest that saw Wolves come out on top. It was an action packed game that probably deserved a point for either side, but it was Wolves that managed to find that extra bit of quality over the hosts.
GOAL FOR WOLVES
94' A late winner for Wolves! Diego Jota makes a stunning run - taking on the majority of the Newcastle defence. His shot that was saved by Dubravka fell kindly to in-form Doherty who just had to head the ball into an empty net.
93' A scrappy period of play results in Matt Ritchie attempting a desperate delivery into the box but it was once again dealt with easily by Patricio.
ADDED TIME
90' An extra five minutes will be played, can either side find a winner? Wolves are the side looking the most likely.
SUBSTITUTION
89' Christian Atsu leaves the pitch to a round of applause for his efforts and Kenedy will fill his place.
88' The away side are trying their hardest to make the most of this man advantage. Newcastle are struggling to get out of their own half at this point.
SUBSTITUTION
86' A like for like change as Joselu comes on for Rondon.
Rafa is clearly looking to his bench in an attempt to find a winner here.
CHANCE
81' Jota slides the ball across from the left wing side towards Gibbs-White. The youngster lets it roll through his legs to Matt Doherty. Dubravka makes a wonderful save to his right to deny the full back.
YELLOW CARD
80' Nice to see Mike Dean is in the festive spirit, Ryan Bennett is the latest recipient of one of his cards.
SUBSTITUTION
76' Joao Moutinho has been introduced in the place of Helder Costa.
I'm sure Nuno will be hoping he can be the creative spark Wolves have been lacking.
CHANCE
76' New addition Raul Jimenez leaves Newcastle fans with their hearts in their mouths as his right footed strike rockets off the topside of the cross bar. The resulting ball was dealt with by the Newcastle defence.
CORNER
75' Ki Sung-Yueng sends a superb ball long towards Atsu who manages to win a corner when trying to find a team mate.
YELLOW CARD
74' Diogo Jota is the latest to go into Mike Dean's book after his mistimed challenge on Ayoze Perez.
YELLOW CARD
72' Conor Coady prevents a Newcastle counter attack on the half way line and gets booked for his troubles.
CHANCE
67' Wolves skipper Conor Coady gives Ayoze Perez a chance for his second, but the Spaniard rushes his effort. The shot ends up high and wide.
YELLOW CARD
66' Helder Costa gets put in the book after bundling Atsu over on the half way line.
CORNER
62' Matt Doherty meets the cross but once again they can't direct it on target.
CORNER
62' The away side have the wind in their sails now after that red card was given.
SUBSTITUTION
60' Morgan Gibbs-White is on for Romain Saiss.
Raul Jimenez has also come on to replace struggling Adama Traore up top.
59' Neves wastes the resulting free kick but Costa has managed to salvage a corner.
RED CARD
57' Yedlin cynically pulls back Diogo Jota and denies him a clear chance on goal and receives a red card from referee Mike Dean.
56' Wolves are managing to create space when going forward, but each attack is lacking that final ball to slide one of the three front men in on goal.
FREE KICK
53' Ciaran Clark makes a clumsy challenge on Helder Costa by his own corner flag, giving Costa a chance to whip a ball in from the right hand side.
49' Newcastle have started this half much like they played the first. They are controlling possession and are looking to get the ball out wide for a cross into Rondon.
SECOND HALF
46' Wolves get the game back under way.
SUBSTITUTION
45' Fernandez is replaced by right back Manquillo.
HALF TIME 1-1 Mike Dean calls the halfway point of a well contested first half. Newcastle have been impressive and Wolves have proven they can create chances. Bring on the second half!
44' Another disappointing set piece from Ruben Neves is collected by the Newcastle keeper to set off a counter attack. The ball was sent long to Rondon who flicked it on for Ritchie but he was unable to get on the end of it.
43' At the tail end of this first half, Wolves are starting to infiltrate Newcastle's half for the first time in about 10 minutes.
37' CORNER A fantastic challenge in his own box from Ritchie results in a Wolves corner, but Bennett puts his header over the bar.
35' The hosts are really starting to take control of this game now, Wolves are going to have to make the most of any counter attack they can get.
33' YELLOW CARD for Matt Doherty for a tug on Atsu's leg as he went to the ground.
26' Rondon really is looking up for this game now. Another shot on goal for the Venezuelan.
25' Newcastle are really piling on the pressure now with a corner from the right hand side but it comes to nothing and Rui Patricio takes hold of the ball.
23' GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE - Nevermind, Newcastle go get the ball straight back and Rondon whips a wicked ball in for Perez who rises above the Wolves defence to equalise.
22' Bennett gives away a free kick in a very dangerous position. Salomon Rondon strikes his free kick off the bar and unfortunately it didn't quite cross the line.
20' Newcastle fans are really trying to get behind their team now, urging them to go get the game level.
18' YELLOW CARD Ki Sung Yueng is booked for Newcastle.
17' GOAL FOR WOLVES - The travelling side capitalise on a defensive error and Helder Costa floats a ball in to the box from the right and side. Diogo Jota brings it down on his chest comfortably and slots it past Dubravka who had no chance.
13' CORNER Rondon shows his aerial threat and wins a corner. However it falls to Ghanaian international Christian Atsu who wildly fires his shot over the bar.
12' Adama Traore won a dangerous free kick on the left hand side of the box, around 25 yards from goal. Ruben Neves attempts a shot at goal that is comfortably collected by the keeper.
12' The home side looking to take control of the ball now and settle into the game.
7' CORNER Another corner on the opposite side for the visitors.
6' CORNER Wolves get a corner on the left hand side after a brilliant turn and run into the box from Adama Traore.
4' The game has set off to a high tempo with Wolves taking the initiative.
CHANCE
1' CHANCE Rondon fires a shot straight at Dubravka.
KICK OFF
1' Newcastle get the game under way.
Wolves Line Up
Starting XI: Rui Patricio, Bennett, Coady (c), Boly, Doherty, Neves, Saiss, Vinagre, Helder Costa, Traore, Jota
Subs: Cavaleiro, Jimenez, Gibbs-White, Ruddy, Joao Moutinho, Dendoncker, Bonatini
Newcastle Line Up
Starting XI: Dubravka, Yedlin, Fernandez, Lascelles (c), Clark, Ritchie, Atsu, Diame, Ki Sung-Yueng, Perez, Rondon.
Subs: Dummett, Muto, Kenedy, Manquillo, Joselu, Longstaff, Woodman
Injury worries for the Magpies
Despite the potential return of Matt Ritchie, Newcastle are still without many of their key players. Most noticeably are: defensive pairing Florian Lejuene and Fabian Schar, midfielder Isaac Hayden, and attacking threat Kenedy.
Return for Ruben
Portuguese star midfielder Ruben Neves will be available for selection again following his ban. However, youngster Morgan Gibbs-White's performance against Chelsea may have been enough to keep his place in the side.
A tale of two forwards
With four goals and four assists, Wolves' Mexican striker Raul Jimenez has been involved in over 50% of the Midlands side's goals this season. He will be crucial in breaking down Rafa Benitez' rigid back line.
Rampant Rondon
Newcastle will be looking to their Venezuelan number nine Salomon Rondon for their source of goals this afternoon. The Newcastle forward has scored three goals in his last four starts for the Magpies.
Back to back wins?

Following an impressive victory over Chelsea, Wolves will be hoping for back to back wins for the first time since October. To do so they will have to beat one of the form teams in the Premier League. Newcastle have lost just once in the last six.
Following an impressive victory over Chelsea, Wolves will be hoping for back to back wins for the first time since October. To do so they will have to beat one of the form teams in the Premier League. Newcastle have lost just once in the last six.
Last time they met.
The last time this fixture took place it was an all Championship clash. Back in September 2016 Wolves managed to be one of five sides to come away from St George's Park with three points. The game finished 2-0 thanks to an own goal from Newcastle centre half Chancel Mbemba, and a fantastic finish from winger Helder Costa.
Welcome
Hello, I'm Will Laing and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of today's 4pm kick-off between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. With just under three hours to go until we get under way, I will be revealing everything there is to know about today's match-up.