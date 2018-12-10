Liverpool defender Joe Gomez signs a new long-term contract

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has extended his stay on Merseyside by signing a new five-year contract.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation so far this season under Jürgen Klopp and will stay at Anfield until the summer of 2024.

The deal brings the England international some positive news after a turbulent week in which the young defender fractured his left leg in a Premier League clash against Burnley.

Gomez is currently facing around six weeks out from first-team action.

However, the deal ensures that the former Charlton Athletic player's future will be with the Reds after sporting director Michael Edwards opened discussions with the defender's agent in October following Gomez's outstanding form this campaign.

The youngster has formed an impressive partnership with the imperious Virgil van Dijk and the defensive duo look set to be the club's long-term center back partnership for seasons to come.

A model of consistency

Gomez has been unprecedented for Liverpool this season and the Englishman has played a vital role in the team making their best top-flight start in the club's illustrious history.

He only signed a previous deal with the Reds back in January 2017 but Klopp felt that his rapid development this season called for improved terms on his current contract.

Gomez already has 59 appearances for Liverpool since making his move from the Championship for a fee of £3.5 million back in the summer of 2015.

Having been signed and deployed as a makeshift left-back under Brendan Rodgers, Gomez suffered a devastating setback to his Liverpool career having ruptured his ACL while on England Under 21's duty - just days after Klopp took over at the club.

The injury would keep Gomez out of proceedings for 15 months in which he never made a single first-team appearance before his comeback in January 2017.

Last campaign was the youngsters first real season of consistency for the Reds clocking 31 appearances under Klopp. However, further injury troubles meant Gomez would miss the Champions League final and the World Cup after undergoing ankle surgery.

His recovery over the summer has been miraculous and nothing short of inspiring. Gomez has worked tirelessly to regain full fitness and has been integral in Liverpool's quest to challenge for the league title in the opening months of the season.