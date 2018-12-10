(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Napoli Preview: Anfield awaits titanic European...

Liverpool vs Napoli Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2018/19
Matchday live text commentary blog from Anfield as Liverpool must beat Napoli to remain in the Champions League, 8.00pm KO.

Napoli defender Raul Albiol also shared his thoughts ahead of the match...

"It'll be a tough game, difficult; we need to be quick mentally and aggressive. We all want to win this game, but we need to be calm."

"It'll be important to defend deep and be compact. We know that they're lethal in the spaces; they have strong, quick forwards. The mentality is important; we need to think about scoring."

Having flown in from southern Italy on Monday morning, Napoli trained at Anfield later in the day and Carlo Ancelotti spoke to reporters...

"It'll be a difficult game, but we need to be focussed and play with maximum intensity. We'll play our game and try to get a result."

"If we're intelligent in the defensive and offensive phases, then we'll go through. We also have a little advantage in the group; the cake has been made;now we need to add a little cherry."

"Every game is difficult and playing Red Star won't be easy for Paris because every team wants to win in the Champions League. I won't have the time to watch the PSG game; my concentration will be on my own in Liverpool.”

Virgil van Dijk also spoke ahead of this crucial match...

"You want to play at the highest level. You don't want to be in the situation we are in tomorrow, but we are looking forward to it. We want to show everyone in the world that we belong in the Champions League. We are confident."

"It's going to be a very tough game but we should believe in ourselves that we can do it. I definitely believe. We need to show it."

"This is like a final for us. We need to win and hopefully not concede otherwise we need to win by a lot of goals.”

Press Conferences
Jurgen Klopp held his pre-match press conference with the media on Monday afternoon...

"We knew after Napoli that it was not good enough. Belgrade was no better, Paris was an OK away game, that can happen. We gave them a proper game but we lost it. So far at home we were good. We have to be even better tomorrow."

"We have to create a special atmosphere with the way we play, and we have to use it. I am looking forward to it."

"We always to try to defend as best we can, but the quality of opposition should not be ignored. It's all about the quality of the opponents ... We will make tactical changes and we will try to help create an atmosphere that is special."

"From all the bad news getting that group, the best news was that the last game was at home. Napoli are in a better position. But we need to be happy about the chance. Now take it."

Team News
The leg fracture sustained by Joe Gomez against Burnley last week is a setback both for player and club as he will face a lengthy spell on the touchline. Barring the other long-term injuries - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Nathaniel Clyne - Klopp will have a full squad to pick from.

 

Napoli, on the other hand, have Vlad Chiriches out with a knee injury and Simone Verdi will be absent with an ankle problem. 

Napoli meanwhile are beginning to purr under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti. When Liverpool travelled to Naples back in matchday two, it was still very much early days in Ancelotti's reign, having taken over from Maurizio Sarri in the summer. Despite winning that match 1-0, Napoli appear even more settled now having beaten Atalanta and scored four against Frosinone in their last two matches in Serie A.

The record between Liverpool and Napoli is equally split - one win apiece and a draw - and there is also a hefty history between Ancelotti and Liverpool as it was his AC Milan team that lost in Istanbul in 2005 but won in Athens in 2007. Ancelotti also faced Liverpool with Real Madrid more recently and got the better of the reds on both occasions. Whether he will do so again at Anfield on Tuesday is a fascinating question.

Preview
The ask is a tough one for Liverpool, but then again they are accustomed to summoning their inner spirit and desire on nights like these. Nothing is impossible when it comes to Anfield and European nights. And Saturday's victory - 4-0 against Bournemouth - maintained Jurgen Klopp's side unbeaten run in the league whilst also hinting that they might be returning to their attacking heights of last season; they have scored three or more goals in three of their past four matches in the Premier League.

Sitting atop the Premier League table is nice reading for supporters but qualifying from this testing Champions League group will add another feather to Liverpool's cap. Last season's beaten finalists have won their two home games - but lost all three on the road - including their two most recent Champions League games, 2-0 at Red Star and 2-1 at PSG.

Permutations
Just to be clear on the scenarios that may come into play during the final knockings of Group C:

For Liverpool to go through, they must beat Napoli either by one goal or by two goals if Napoli score in the match.

If Napoli win then they will finish top of the group and PSG, who are facing Red Star in Belgrade, will come second. Whereas if Napoli draw against Liverpool, then PSG have the chance to finish first with a win.

Welcome aboard!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Napoli from Anfield. I'm Oliver Miller and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from Merseyside as Jurgen Klopp's side must beat their opponents to progress to the Champions League knockout stages in the new year. It is a 8:00pm kick-off on Tuesday and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches.
