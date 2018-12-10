Liverpool vs Napoli Live Stream Score Commentary in Champions League 2018/19
Matchday live text commentary blog from Anfield as Liverpool must beat Napoli to remain in the Champions League, 8.00pm KO.
"It'll be a difficult game, but we need to be focussed and play with maximum intensity. We'll play our game and try to get a result."
"If we're intelligent in the defensive and offensive phases, then we'll go through. We also have a little advantage in the group; the cake has been made;now we need to add a little cherry."
"Every game is difficult and playing Red Star won't be easy for Paris because every team wants to win in the Champions League. I won't have the time to watch the PSG game; my concentration will be on my own in Liverpool.”
"You want to play at the highest level. You don't want to be in the situation we are in tomorrow, but we are looking forward to it. We want to show everyone in the world that we belong in the Champions League. We are confident."
"It's going to be a very tough game but we should believe in ourselves that we can do it. I definitely believe. We need to show it."
"This is like a final for us. We need to win and hopefully not concede otherwise we need to win by a lot of goals.”
"We knew after Napoli that it was not good enough. Belgrade was no better, Paris was an OK away game, that can happen. We gave them a proper game but we lost it. So far at home we were good. We have to be even better tomorrow."
"We have to create a special atmosphere with the way we play, and we have to use it. I am looking forward to it."
"We always to try to defend as best we can, but the quality of opposition should not be ignored. It's all about the quality of the opponents ... We will make tactical changes and we will try to help create an atmosphere that is special."
"From all the bad news getting that group, the best news was that the last game was at home. Napoli are in a better position. But we need to be happy about the chance. Now take it."
Napoli, on the other hand, have Vlad Chiriches out with a knee injury and Simone Verdi will be absent with an ankle problem.
The record between Liverpool and Napoli is equally split - one win apiece and a draw - and there is also a hefty history between Ancelotti and Liverpool as it was his AC Milan team that lost in Istanbul in 2005 but won in Athens in 2007. Ancelotti also faced Liverpool with Real Madrid more recently and got the better of the reds on both occasions. Whether he will do so again at Anfield on Tuesday is a fascinating question.
Sitting atop the Premier League table is nice reading for supporters but qualifying from this testing Champions League group will add another feather to Liverpool's cap. Last season's beaten finalists have won their two home games - but lost all three on the road - including their two most recent Champions League games, 2-0 at Red Star and 2-1 at PSG.
For Liverpool to go through, they must beat Napoli either by one goal or by two goals if Napoli score in the match.
If Napoli win then they will finish top of the group and PSG, who are facing Red Star in Belgrade, will come second. Whereas if Napoli draw against Liverpool, then PSG have the chance to finish first with a win.
"It'll be a tough game, difficult; we need to be quick mentally and aggressive. We all want to win this game, but we need to be calm."
"It'll be important to defend deep and be compact. We know that they're lethal in the spaces; they have strong, quick forwards. The mentality is important; we need to think about scoring."