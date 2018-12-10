WSL week 12 review: Irons dominate Glovers

With the league winding up for the calendar year, Manchester City’s narrow win over Birmingham City have taken them level on points with Arsenal (who sat out the orbit) as Chelsea continued to narrow the gap with a hearty win over Brighton. Elsewhere, Bristol bested Everton as West Ham hit Yeovil for five and Liverpool picked up a hard-earned point against Reading.

In a match that could go some way to deciding who’ll finish top come the end of the year, it was another tight contest between the Citizens and the Blues. The match decided early on as Hannah Hampton dawdled before miss-kicking the ball, giving Georgia Stanway all the time she needed to take it away and roll it into the open goal. With neither team particularly far from the second goal with Lucy Staniforth catching the bar twice, the match remained open until the whistle, Stanway’s calmly taken goal the difference.

One of the league’s inconsistent sides, the Vixens made sure of all three points in Southport with a pair of stunners. First, Ella Rutherford waited for the perfect moment, watching Lucy Graham’s cross bounce up off the turf before swinging her boot at the ball, firing it beyond Kirstie Levell. With Sophie Baggaley working hard between the sticks to keep the Blue Girls out, Katie Rood applied the gloss in stoppage time, dancing through the box before clipping the ball into he back of the net.