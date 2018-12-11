Newcastle United target Miguel Almiron will head to England in January according to father

Rafa Benitez has been asked numerous times in the last week about Miguel Almiron after rumours emerged that Newcastle United had bid for the Paraguayan attacker.

Benitez refused to confirm if the club had bid for Atlanta United's star man and people from the Atlanta end denied that a loan deal was in place with an obligation to buy at the end of the season for the North-East side.

The attacking midfielder has had a great season helping Atlanta to their first MLS Cup in their history getting 13 goals in 37 games.

Just what Newcastle need

Whilst the attacking midfielder nor the club have confirmed that he is heading to the Premier League, the players' father has confirmed this to South American media outlets.

Ruben Almiron spoke to South American media last week and told them his son would be moving to England when the transfer window opens in January.

What is most promising for the Magpies is that he has claimed Newcastle are in the box seat to sign his son despite teams like West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur being linked with the number 10.

Almiron heading to the North-East soon?

The players' father went on to say: "He will definitely go to England, what’s left to be decided is to what club but Newcastle is the one with the advantage."

Despite this positive news for Benitez and his January plans, Atlanta supremo Darren Eales has said only a 'serious offer' will be accepted by the MLS Cup winners.

Eales made these comments off the back of reports that Newcastle had a deal in place to loan Almiron for the rest of the season and then buy him in the summer for £15 million.

It was reported on Sky Sports last week that Eales said: "I have seen some laughable things in the press, clearly we are never going to loan one of our players out and we are certainly not going to let them go for the 'chump change' that I have seen in some reports."

Newcastle seriously interested in the player

The rumours all started when Newcastle sent the head of recruitment Steve Nickson out to Atlanta to hold talks with Almiron's agent before the MLS Cup final against Portland Timbers.

It is believed that talks were positive for both parties and Benitez will be encouraged by the comments made by Almiron's father this week and that Nickson had positive talks with the players' agent.

The Spaniard wants all of his January business done early in the window so the new players have time to get used to each other and he isn't left looking for last-minute deals like Islam Slimani last season.