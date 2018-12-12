Manchester City vs Hoffenheim Live Stream Score Updates in UCL 2018
Follow live as Manchester City take on Hoffenheim live from the Etihad Stadium in Champions League 2018. Kick-off 20:00 GMT on Wednesday evening.
Staying in Europe would produce further finances for the Germans, and another shot at getting back into the Champions League for next season, should they win Europe's second-best international club competition.
Hoffenheim have won just one out of their last six, and are winless in the Champions League all campaign, accumulating three draws and two losses from their five fixtures.
When these sides met in the reverse tie in Germany, City did struggle - David Silva scored late to secure a 2-1 win for the champions of England.
Dennis Geiger, Nadiem Amiri and Havard Nordveit are also doubtful.
"I’m delighted, I would have been happy for Jadon (Sancho) to stay here, and Brahim (Diaz), that was our wish."
The Spaniard then went into further detail about Foden, "We believe Phil Foden is something unique like Jadon and Brahim. We’re going to help him be a better player and he’s going to help us be a better team.”
Before capping off talk of the young talent by saying, “He's an incredible player, a Manchester City fan, so it’s a perfect deal. Congratulations to the club and himself."
The German side could still qualify for the Europa League should they win and Shakhtar Donetsk lose to Olympique Lyonnais, as they would then sit third in the group.