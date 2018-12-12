Manchester City vs Hoffenheim Live Stream Score Updates in UCL 2018

(Photo by Tom Flathers/Man City via Getty Images)

Manchester City FC

Follow live as Manchester City take on Hoffenheim live from the Etihad Stadium in Champions League 2018. Kick-off 20:00 GMT on Wednesday evening. 

Josh Slinger
Team news to follow
I shall be back closer to kick-off with more news ahead of this one, including teams news from 19:00 GMT.
Bigger game for the Germans?
City will undoubtedly want to top the group, although having already qualified, it could be argued it is a bigger game for Hoffenheim.

Staying in Europe would produce further finances for the Germans, and another shot at getting back into the Champions League for next season, should they win Europe's second-best international club competition. 

Last time out
Guardiola’s men lost their first game of the season in the Premier League this weekend away at Chelsea, and will, therefore, will be looking to bounce back. 

Hoffenheim have won just one out of their last six, and are winless in the Champions League all campaign, accumulating three draws and two losses from their five fixtures. 

When these sides met in the reverse tie in Germany, City did struggle - David Silva scored late to secure a 2-1 win for the champions of England. 

Hoffenheim predicted XI
Baumann; Bicakcic, Vogt, Hübner, Kaderabek; Zuber, Demirbay, Schulz; Kramaric; Belfodil, Joelinton.
Man City predicted XI
Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko; Delph, B. Silva, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.
Hoffenheim injuries and suspensions
Lukas Rupp is a certainty to be missing the game through injury for Julian Nagelsmann's men, whilst Adam Szalai is suspended.

Dennis Geiger, Nadiem Amiri and Havard Nordveit are also doubtful.

Foden to start?
Phil Foden signed a new contract this week and could be rewarded with a start on Wednesday night. Guardiola has spoken further about the youngster in his press conference. 

"I’m delighted, I would have been happy for Jadon (Sancho) to stay here, and Brahim (Diaz), that was our wish."

The Spaniard then went into further detail about Foden, "We believe Phil Foden is something unique like Jadon and Brahim. We’re going to help him be a better player and he’s going to help us be a better team.” 

Before capping off talk of the young talent by saying, “He's an incredible player, a Manchester City fan, so it’s a perfect deal. Congratulations to the club and himself."

City injury woes
City have been hit with a lot of injury concerns as of late. Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne, Danilo, David Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo all feature on City’s enormous injury list, and won’t be available for this matchup. 
Hoffenheim aim to stay inEurope
This game will mark a disappointing end to the Champions League for Hoffenheim, who were out of their depth in this group. 

The German side could still qualify for the Europa League should they win and Shakhtar Donetsk lose to Olympique Lyonnais, as they would then sit third in the group. 

City aim to clinch top spot
City will go into this game with just one thing in mind - clinching top spot in their group, and a point will be enough to see them do this. 
Welcome
Hello and welcome to the updates commentary of Manchester City vs Hoffenheim Live Blog. I'm Josh Slinger and I'll be taking you through the action as it unfolds. 
