Martin Dubravka 'extremely disappointed' to concede last-minute Wolves winner

Newcastle United suffered last-minute heartbreak against newly promoted Wolves last weekend and despite Martin Dubravka making more great saves he couldn't stop the away side stealing all three points at the death.

It was always going to be difficult against a team that was coming into the game off the back of a 2-1 win over Chelsea and this task was made even more difficult when DeAndre Yedlin saw red in the second half.

The Magpies played some good football but decisions went against them that Rafa Benitez made clear in his post-match comments, telling Sky Sports: "We need the VAR now."

Great effort but still disappointing

The Newcastle players put in 110% to the game and should have gotten at least a point from the game creating good chances and controlling most of the game.

Even when they went down to 10 men Wolves struggled to break them down and broke on the counter-attack many times but ultimately Matt Doherty's goal was all that mattered.

Dubravka was confident they would have claimed all three points if Yedlin hadn't seen red.

He told The Chronicle: "We expected it was going to be a tough game and after DeAndre’s red card it was even harder for us."

"I think even after that we played well, we created a few chances to score the goal and I don’t think we gave them so much space."

'I was really disappointed' - Dubravka

The Slovakian international went on to say claims the away side only created two good chances when they were against 10 men.

He added: "They created two good chances (at the end) and they scored one goal, so I think we probably need to play a little bit more clever in the last five minutes because it was hard to play only 30 minutes with just 10 players."

Dubravka realises the home form needs to improve as he hopes the team can start picking up points in front of their own fans: "I was really disappointed because as I said it was a great effort, the guys played good today. We would like to win the games at home but obviously, we didn’t."

The 'keeper wasn't ready to blame anyone for the defeat, not even Yedlin, despite the American coming out and apologising and taking responsibility himself.

Dubravka said: "I think if we played with 11 players it would have been a different game but it’s hard to complain about DeAndre because he tried to play as best as possible so it’s really hard to complain."

Results won't change the style of play

When looking ahead to this weekends relegation crunch fixture away to Huddersfield Dubrvaka said: "Every game is different especially away games but as I say we will play the same style as today, I think we were the better team today we will take some points.

"We knew the fixtures were pretty tough in the beginning and we knew we could probably take some points against these kinds of teams, we want to take these points but unfortunately we didn’t."