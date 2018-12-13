Arsenal vs Qarabag Live Stream Score Updates in Europa League 2018 (0-0)
Follow live text commentary of Arsenal's match with Qarabag in the Europa League. Kick off is set for 8pm GMT.
Full auto refresh in 60
Koscielny returns
An interesting mix of youth and experience for Arsenal tonight. Laurent Koscielny returns to first team action for the first time since May as he starts alongside Sokratis. The latter is suspended for Sunday's trip to St Mary's so starts tonight. Ozil is also back in the side, whilst there's probably rather surprisingly a place given to Alexandre Lacazette. Carl Jenkinson and Maitland-Niles start as the full-backs and Eddie Nketiah and exciting 17-year-old Bukayo Saka are on the flanks.
Arsenal starting XI:
Martinez, Jenkinson, Sokratis, Koscielny, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Willock, Saka, Ozil, Lacazette, Nketiah.
Subs: Iliev, Medley, Monreal, Gilmour, Guendouzi, Mkhitaryan, John-Jules.
Subs: Iliev, Medley, Monreal, Gilmour, Guendouzi, Mkhitaryan, John-Jules.
We have team news a little earlier than expected.
Countdown to kick off
We'll have confirmed starting XIs around an hour before kick-off so join us for that and plenty more build up before things get underway at 8pm on Thursday evening.
Racism a hot topic
Following abuse hurled the way of Raheem Sterling during Manchester City's defeat to Chelsea last weekend, there has been a lot of coverage regarding racism and the treatment of black footballers. After Sterling commented about the issue on social media, Maitland-Niles also spoke about it during Arsenal's pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The young midfielder said: "I have [experienced it]. Not at a professional level but growing up in the youth ranks. I think it's disgusting, honestly," he remarked.
"I really do credit Raheem for coming out and standing up for himself and other players and speaking about it. But, I just think that if a lot of football clubs and some of the players too can join forces to really put our heads to it and try to kick it out, it would be the best thing possible," Maitland-Niles added.
Previous meetings
Arsenal have only met Qarabag once and that came earlier in this season's Europa League. The Gunners were comfortable victors in Azerbaijan as they won 3-0 thanks to goals from Sokratis, Smith Rowe and Matteo Guendouzi. Qarabag have never beaten Premier League opposition and their only goal has come from the penalty spot in a 3-1 defeat against Spurs.
Job done so far for Emery
Emery has prior history in this competition, having won it three times in a row with Sevilla. Arsenal fans will be hoping he can replicate prior successes this season and they've already cleared the first hurdle by qualifying for the knock-out stages.
"Our first aim in this competition, we have done, which was to be first in the group," Emery commented.
"But we respect this competition and we respect Qarabag and tomorrow our objective is to win and we are going to give players chances tomorrow to take responsibility, take rhythm and take confidence," the Spaniard continued.
Qarabag team news
They will be without key striker Vincent Emeghara. The Swiss forward isn't set to play again until 2019. That means that Qarabag will likely start with Araz Abdullayev. He's started three matches already in Europe this term but only has the one goal all season. Their main source of goals has come from Mahir Medatov who has seven strikes to his name. Icelandic international Hannes Halldorsson may start in goal whilst one of their main creative outlets will be former Birmingham midfielder Michel.
Koscielny returning
Laurent Koscielny is set to play for the first team for the first time since May after his Achilles injury which he sustained against Atletico Madrid in this same competition. The match may also be used to bring Mesut Ozil back up to speed who has missed the last couple of weeks of action through a back spasm.
Arsenal to rely on youngsters?
Emery handed three first-team debuts out against Vorskla on matchday five with Zech Medley, Charlie Gilmour and Bukayo Saka all appearing from the substitutes bench. They could all appear again with nothing riding on the match. Eddie Nketiah, whose hold up play was impressive in Ukraine a fortnight ago is expected to play, as too Joe Willock who scored in that fixture. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected to play but Emile Smith Rowe who has starred in Europe this season hasn't been seen in any training photos since the start of December which could mean he's suffering from a slight injury.
Qarabag's attention elsewhere
Qarabag arrive in London second in the Azerbaijan Premier League and have scored an incredible 11 goals in the last two matches. They may look a side with goals in them but that hasn't been the case in Europe as they've only scored twice in five outings. Qarabag were on the end of an absolute hammering against Sporting on matchday five as they were defeated 6-1. Their sole priority will, therefore, be to claim another league title. Currently, they sit behind Nefti who are three points clear in Azerbaijan.
Gunners in fine form
Arsenal are currently on a remarkable 21 match unbeaten streak under Unai Emery. They came through tough tests against Spurs and Manchester United in recent games before scoring late on to secure victory in a tight affair against Huddersfield last weekend. Lucas Torreira was pivotal in each of those games, as he scored his first goals for the club in the north London derby and against the Terriers. It's likely he'll receive a rest on Thursday night, though.
Disappointment for Qarabag
Qarabag don't have too much European pedigree but having played in the Champions League previously would have expected to put up a slightly better fight than they have in this season's Europa League. The side from Azerbaijan are bottom of the group with a goal difference of minus ten and with a trip to the Emirates on matchday six aren't likely to better that.
Arsenal already through
For the Gunners, this Europa League lark has all seemed rather easy. They've kept four clean sheets in five games and have only dropped points once. Arsenal have coasted to top spot in the group and will, therefore, see this match as a chance to see what the fringe and youth players can do. There aren't many meaningless matches in a season but this one has nothing riding on it at all.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Arsenal vs Qarabag in the Europa League. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through all of the build-up and then the match action as things get underway from 8pm GMT.