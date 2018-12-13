Arsenal 1-0 Qarabag: Lacazette seals top spot for the Gunners

Arsenal qualified top of Group E in the Europa League after a 1-0 win over Qarabag at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners finished their group with 16 points from six games meaning they only dropped two points in the whole of the group stage.

Arsenal took the lead in the 17th minute when Mesut Ozil played the ball into Alexandre Lacazette, who took the ball away from the defender and struck a great effort into the bottom left corner.

The Gunners thought they had doubled their lead with 15 minutes to go when Bukayo Saka crossed for Eddie Nketiah, who headed into the net only for it to be ruled out for a marginal offside.

Emery gives young guns a chance to shine

Unai Emery stuck to his policy of giving the young guns the chance in the Europa League with Ainsley-Maitland-Niles, Joseph Willock, Nketiah and Saka all starting.

The best thing is that the youngsters had experienced players around them in Lacazette, Ozil, Mohamed Elneny, Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis.

One of the youngsters particularly stood out in Saka, who always wanted to get on the front foot and make something happen.

He had the first testing effort on goal from an Arsenal player early in the first half.

Another reason he stood out was his eagerness to get involved in the game, by closing down players and get involved in trying to win the ball back.

Saka also had another great chance to get on the scoresheet when his effort from just five yards out was deflected just wide of the right post.

What was really impressive was his confidence to run at the Qarabag defence and want to make things happen and he will feel unlucky not to score or have been involved in a goal.

Saka had an even better chance with three minutes to go when Nketiah played a great pass across the box to him with just the keeper to beat, but the keeper made a great save with his face to deny him.

Koscielny and Ozil back in action

One sight that Arsenal fans will be pleased to see is both Koscielny and Ozil back in action after periods out with injury.

Both of them played well with Ozil getting the assist for Lacazette's goal and Koscielny looking solid at the back and being given the captain's armband.

Koscielny and Sokratis looked good together at the heart of defence and it is certainly something that Arsenal will be hoping can flourish over the rest of this season, as long as Koscielny can stay fit.

Koscielny was replaced in the 71st minute by Nacho Monreal.

Ozil got 82 minutes in his first action back from injury and Arsenal fans will be hoping he can make his way back into the first team in the next week or two.

Arsenal comfortably won the game

How can Arsenal have won the game comfortably when it was only 1-0 you may well ask, but although the score-line might not have suggested this the overall game was comfortable for Arsenal.

Qarabag did not threaten Arsenal at all and all the threat in the game came from the home side.

Arsenal head back into action in the Premier League when they travel to struggling Southampton on Sunday.