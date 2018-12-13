Manchester City vs Everton Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19
Matchday live text commentary blog from the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City face Everton in the Premier League, 12.30pm KO
We'll be back from around an hour before kick-off for confirmed starting XIs and more build up.
Press conferences
Marco Silva spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's early kickoff:
"We have to improve on our offensive set pieces and we are working on that because we have the conditions to score more goals in those moments."
"[Goals from a variety of sources] is something we want, and our central defenders are part of this process."
"The main thing for them is to keep our team solid - not just them, everything [defensively] starts up front."
"But they are part of our offensive process, too, and it is something I want more from our central defenders because they have the capacity to score more goals."
Everton team updates
Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was substituted against Watford on Monday night because of an apparent injury and he is a doubt. Apart from that, manager Silva has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.
City team updates
All teams suffer injuries at this stage of the season but City's busy treatment tables are having a cumulative effect. To be without the ingenuity of both David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne at the same time could be a title race leveller.
Sergio Aguero could return, however, for this match having been absent for four matches with a groin injury. Fernandinho and Danilo might also be fit enough to be back in the matchday squad.
Everton's challenge is therefore apparent but they are a side unbeaten in their last three league visits to the Etihad Stadium, Evertonians will experience an unusual feeling of their own this weekend - having Liverpool fans cheering them on for this one. There is no doubt that Marco Silva is putting together one of the most promising and exciting Toffees sides for some years. This has the prospect of being a very good watch for the neutral.
Invincibles City may be not, but they are a tough opponent for anyone to face - even Hoffenheim's attacking and at times wild approach in the Champions League on Wednesday could not stop a City comeback thanks to a brace from Leroy Sane. City's squad depth is being tested with Guardiola making five changes in midweek; the ease with which City have glided through matches in recent months has slightly faded. But there is no doubt that they are still in the driving seat when it comes to the league.
Preview
Man City have only won two of their past seven league and cup games against Everton, keeping a solitary clean sheet (D3, L2), and this is far from an ideal match for the hosts to try and regain their winning feeling in the league. Last weekend's defeat at the hands of Chelsea means that Liverpool are the only team to remain unbeaten in the league, but City are still very much the favourites when it comes to claiming the title in May.
Hello!
It is a 12:30pm kick-off on Saturday and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches.