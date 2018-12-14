Brighton vs Chelsea Preview: Seagulls looking to get back to winning ways with a big scalp

Brighton host Chelsea on Sunday at The Amex in the Premier League.

The Seagulls head into the game off the back of a 1-0 defeat away at Burnley last weekend, but despite this Albion will be confident with their recent form and how many points they have picked up at home this season.

Chelsea will also head into the game in great form, having beaten Manchester City last weekend at Stamford Bridge, however, their form away from home has not been as impressive this season.

Team news

Brighton will be without Shane Duffy again, who is serving the second game of a three- match ban.

The Seagulls will also be hoping to welcome back winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Jose Izquierdo, who missed the defeat to Burnley with injuries. Jahanbakhsh has been missing since picking up a hamstring problem in the defeat to Everton.

Izquierdo has only missed the game against Burnley, after picking up a knee injury in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last Tuesday.

Both Dale Stephens and Glenn Murray will be pushing to get back into the starting eleven after coming on off the bench against Burnley.

Full-back Martin Montoya should come back into the side after being rested for the defeat against Burnley.

Brighton predicted XI: Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Balogun, Bernardo, Jahanbakhsh, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Bissouma, Murray.

Chelsea are set to name the same lineup which beat Manchester City last weekend, meaning they may lineup as follows: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rüdiger, David Luiz, Alonso, Kanté, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Hazard and Willian.

Hazard one to stop

The one player Brighton will need to stop is, of course, Eden Hazard. The Belgian forward got two assists in the 4-0 win over the Seagulls at The Amex last season.

This season Hazard is even better form than last season and already has scored eight goals this season in the Premier League, which is only four goals short of what he scored in the whole of last campaign in the league.

Hazard was key in the win over Manchester City setting up N'Golo Kante to score.

Brighton will hoping Montoya can use his experience against defending against top wingers in the game like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar just to name a couple.

Montoya has already kept the likes of Wilfred Zaha quiet in the win against Palace, which Arsenal could not do.

Brighton love claiming a big scalp at home

Brighton have been known for claiming big scalps at home since their first season in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have beaten Manchester United twice, Arsenal once and have come close to beating Tottenham Hotspur at home last season, but ending up drawing 1-1.

Albion tend to perform better at home against the big side due to the tremendous support The Amex faithful.

Also, Chelsea lost their last away game in the league to Wolverhampton Wanders and having drawn in the Europa League to Vidi FC In their final group stage game, they are not in the best form.