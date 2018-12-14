Liverpool's Mohamed Salah retains BBC African Footballer of the Year award for 2018

Liverpool winger and Egypt international Mohamed Salah has been voted the BBC African Footballer of the Year for the second time in a row.

The Premier League's joint top-scorer - with 10 - won the award following yet another magical year for the Egyptian king to retain the individual accolade.

The 26-year-old fought off competition from Medhi Benatia, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thomas Partey as well as club teammate Sadio Mane to win the prize.

Salah already sets his sights on 2019 prize

Salah broke all manner of individual records and set the English league alight last campaign racking up 44 goals in 52 games for Liverpool.

"It's a great feeling to win again. I'm happy and I would like to win it also next year!" said Salah.

His club team currently sit top of the Premier League table after making their best ever start to a domestic season - registering 42 points from a possible 48 - to sit a point above 2018 champions Manchester City.

The Premier League's player of the year scored a record-breaking 32 goals in the top-flight last campaign to help the Reds secure their second successive top-four finish.

Salah also inspired Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool side to their first Champions League final in 11 years as well as appearing at the World Cup for his beloved national team Egypt scoring twice in the tournament in Russia.

"There have been many good moments in 2018," he added. "The game against Roma at Anfield [Champions League semi-final first leg] was unbelievable. I'm scoring goals and helping the team to get the points to be top of the league. That's always a great feeling."

Despite countless individual accolades, this year Salah said his mission for 2019 is "to win something with the club so everyone is excited".

"I try to push myself every day to help the team win something," he added.

The BBC received more than 650,000 votes in their polls this year - setting a new record for the award.

The former Chelsea forward becomes the first player since Nigerian Jay-Jay Okocha to win in the famous award in consecutive years.

His Liverpool team currently sit at the summit of the Premier League and remain unbeaten domestically. Salah has already rekindled the electric form of last season firing 13 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this campaign including his most recent winner against Napoli to inspire the Reds to the Champions League knockout stages in 2019.

His fellow countryman Mohamed Barakat (2005) and Mohamed Aboutrika (2008) are the other Egyptians to have won the prestigious award.



