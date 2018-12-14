Wolves vs Bournemouth Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19
Live text commentary of Wolves vs Bournemouth in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 3pm GMT.
Kick off is set for 3pm GMT.
Could Callum Wilson be key?
Bournemouth will be desperately searching for a source of goals in a team that is lacking exactly that. English forward Callum Wilson's eight goals and five assists could be exactly what the Cherries need if the 26 year old can recover from his thigh injury in time.
Dangerous Doherty
Matt Doherty's last minute winner against Newcastle United last week was his third goal of the season, and the Wanderer's sixth goal after the 75th minute in this year's campaign. As well as his goal contributions, he has also registered three assists so I wouldn't put it past him to orchestrate something on Saturday.
A sturdy defence meets an unsure attack
Although the home side haven't kept a clean sheet since facing Brighton Hove Albion away from home in October, Bournemouth have only managed to net more than one goal on two occasions in their past eight games. Could this be Wolves' chance for a rare clean sheet?
A change in fortunes
Despite going on a six game winless run, Wolves have now won their last two on the bounce. The Cherries however have lost five of their las six outings.
Last time they met
It has been four years since these two side last met in a league fixture at Wolverhampton's Molineux. The eventual champions of the Championship, Bournemouth, came away 2-1 victors against a nine man Wolves team.
Welcome
Hello, I'm Will Laing and welcome to VAVEL UK's live commentary of Saturday's 3pm kick-off between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth. With just under 24 hours to go until we get under way, I will be revealing everything there is to know about today's match-up.