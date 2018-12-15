Southampton vs Arsenal Preview: Gunners head to St Mary's with defensive crisis

Arsenal will look to continue their unbeaten run when they venture to St Mary's Stadium, on the South Coast, this weekend.

The Unai Emery effect has been reverberating around the Emirates this season and Southampton will be hoping their new appointment Ralph Hasenhuttl can have the same reaction.

This week Hasenhuttl has sent free drinks vouchers to Southampton season ticket holders ahead of his first home game in charge. Saints fans haven’t seen their team win at home since April against Bournemouth and Hasenhuttl will need their full support after losing his first game in charge in south Wales against Cardiff last week.

Team news

Southampton will be boosted by the return of several experienced players with Cedric Soares, Shane Long and Danny Ings all hopeful to feature. However, Ryan Bertrand is still out with a back injury.

The return to fitness of both Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal is timely for Emery, as both Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi are both suspended.

The Gunners manager may have to return to a back four after utilising a back three in recent weeks. Aaron Ramsey may also return after picking up an injury at Old Trafford in the 2-2 draw in early December.

Key Battle

Nathan Redmond vs Stephan Lichtsteiner

With a defensive shortage for Arsenal, the veteran Swiss defender may again have to fill in at centre back. In an unfamiliar position, and not likely to have played frequently alongside whoever Emery choices to pair him, Lichtsteiner will likely be targeted.

Lichtsteiner's declining pace will be tested against the trickery of Redmond and Stuart Armstrong. Redmond's form tends to be elusive, but the arrival of a new manager will give the Englishman a much-needed boost.

Managers thoughts

Hasenhuttl has urged his team to be “brave from the first minute” as they seek their first league win in three months.

The Austrian is known for his teams pressing up the pitch, so it will be intriguing to see how the Southampton players adapt to the new style. Hasenhuttl highlighted on Wednesday that the team “had two hours training and it was very intense, both physically and mentally.”

Emery said his team is focused on “the first four positions” knowing even when on such a great run the Gunners still sit outside the elusive top four.