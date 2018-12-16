Brighton 1-2 Chelsea: Hazard sinks sloppy Seagulls to reduce the gap on Spurs

Brighton made it back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, with a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

First-half goals from Pedro and Eden Hazard were enough to secure the three points for the Blues.

Chelsea took the lead in the 16th minute when Hazard worked his way into the box and looked as those he was going to shoot but instead played it across the box for Pedro to tap into an empty net from a yard out.

It was 2-0, just after the half-hour mark after Leon Balogun played a loose pass to Willian and he played in Hazard who ran in behind and slotted past Matthew Ryan and into the bottom right corner.

Chelsea nearly made it three in the 62nd minute, when Marcus Alonso's effort from outside the box came back off the post.

Brighton made it 2-1 in the 65th minute when Anthony Knockaert's cross was headed across the box by Bernardo and Solly March tapped home.

David Luiz was lucky to not get a card after a coming together with Florin Andone and it appeared that Luiz kicked out at Andone.

Alonso was then lucky not to be sent off for pulling down March when he was clean through.

Hazard the star of the show for Chelsea

Like in last season's contest at The Amex between the two sides, Hazard was the man who caused Albion constant problems.

Hazard was the one who created the opening goal for the Blues after he was not closed down and dribbled into a gap and looked as those he was going to shoot, but instead, put the ball into Pedro at the back for a tap in.

You could tell he is a class above with his dribbling and intelligent running.

Hazard doubled Chelsea's lead just after the half-hour mark when Willian pounced on a loose pass from Balogun and Hazard got into the gap left by Balogun and slotted into the bottom right corner.

You can see why Hazard is the most fouled player in the Premier League with the number of fouls he draws from his intelligent play with the ball.

Hazard was substituted in the 81st minute and replaced by Olivier Giroud.

Brighton want too much time on the ball

The Seagulls were very sloppy with the ball, but when they did get it they wanted too much time on the ball.

Some players wanted four or five touches on the ball before they offloaded it and when you are playing Chelsea you cannot do that, as they will just rob the ball off of you.

Compare this to Chelsea whose player's take a maximum of two touches before offloading, which means they can attack a much quicker speed than Albion have and cause them problems.

This pattern of sloppiness was evident throughout the game, as The Seagulls gave up possession in good areas on numerous occasions.

Seagulls lacked pace in behind

Despite Glenn Murray being Brighton's top scorer, maybe today was not the game to start him, as although he gave 100% and put himself about, Chelsea could have been more exposed by a striker with more pace like Andone or Jurgen Locadia.

Andone has already shown an example of his pace for his goal against Crystal Palace, where he outsprinted James Tomkins and carried the ball 30 yards before scoring.

Murray did get in behind the Chelsea defence once even though he is not quickest but did not have the pace to get away and create a chance to score.

Murray was replaced by Andone in the 60th minute. Andone showed his pace and willingness to pressure Chelsea and he made more of a difference.

Andone caused Chelsea problems with his never give up attitude and he certainly got stuck in, after having a coming together with Luiz not long after coming on.

Bernardo a rare bright spark for Brighton

One player who played well for Albion despite losing the game was Bernardo.

The Brazilian full-back got forward and tried to do something in the attacking third and the defensive third and tried to spark The Seagulls into life.

Bernardo certainly made a great impact in the attacking third for the goal heading the ball across the box for March to tap home.

The full-back also made some great tackles to thwart Chelsea.

Bernardo rightly got awarded the sponsors man-of-the-match for his performance.