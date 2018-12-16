Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Chelsea Post-Match Quotes: Seagulls will be disappointed not to have got a point after second-half display

Brighton & Albion were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea at The Amex Stadium. Pedro gave Chelsea the lead after a great piece of work from Eden Hazard and then Hazard made it 2-0 just after the half-hour mark.

Solly March pulled a goal back for The Seagulls, but it was not enough to help get something from the game.

March disappointed despite scoring

Solly March scored with 25 minutes to go but the Seagulls were unable to draw level.

Goalscorer March talked about the goal for him against Chelsea was bittersweet:

"Yeah it’s nice to score obviously, but when it comes to no points on the board it is disappointing and it didn’t really come too much, which Is disappointing."

The winger also touched on how disappointed Brighton were with the result especially after there second half performance:

"I thought the second half we were bit disappointed, but the first half we were not good enough if were honest and look at it properly.

"The second half we did a lot better and I can’t see why we didn’t start the game like that."

March also touched on what it's like to play against Hazard:

"Well he is a world class player Isn’t he, you look at him every game and he scores and provides assists and it’s hard to get the ball off, so it’s great to play against him."

Loftus-Cheek thrilled with the points

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek spoke about how Chelsea had to fight for the result: "We did really well in the first half to score two goals.

"We said at halftime it’s not safe yet and we need a goal to kill the game as if they score it’s a fight till the end of the game and they did so we had to dig and fight till the end, but all in all we’re happy with the three points."

He also spoke about what's it is like to have Hazard in the Chelsea team, playing some of the best football of his career:

"Yeah obviously to have a player like Eden in your side is always good.

"You know when he comes out with an assist and a goal, it’s massive and you hope he continues to do that for us so that’s a bonus," he added.