Harry Kane voted third in BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018

Harry Kane has been voted third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain enjoyed a fantastic year on the field for both club and country.

Despite not securing any team trophies, the London-born striker was crowned the 2018 World Cup top scorer.

World Cup Golden Boot

Harry Kane captained England to their best ever World Cup finish in 28 years after being knocked out at the semi-finals by Croatia.

One huge factor of England's success was the six goals which captain Kane bagged for the Three Lions.

The 25-year-old scored a brace, including a last-gasp winner in the opening Group G game to salvage a victory after a wasteful showing.

Next up was Panama, where Kane secured himself the match ball with a hat-trick consisting of two first-half penalties.

The Tottenham striker's next goal came in the round-of-16 after being rested in the final group game against Belguim.

Kane gave the Three Lions the lead against Colombia from the penalty spot but a last-minute Yerry Mina header took the game to extra-time and eventually penalties.

The captain took England's first penalty to draw level after Radamel Falcao beat Jordan Pickford from the spot.

England went on to win a penalty shootout for the first time in 22 years.

Highest Premier League return

In the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, Harry Kane netted 30 goals in his 36 appearances.

Tottenham's number 10 finished narrowly behind Mohamed Salah who ended the campaign two goals ahead of Kane.

However, Kane's goals helped Spurs to their third consecutive top-three finish.

For a team with such limited financial ability, alongside playing away from their home turf - it was certainly a superb achievement.

Spurs also featured in a successful Champions League run.

Granted, they were knocked out at the round-of-16 but when the draw was made for the group stages many people wrote off the Lilywhites chances of progressing.

Kane netted seven times in the 2017/18 competition with goals coming against Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Juventus and a hat-trick against APOEL Nicosia.

Embed from Getty Images

Uniting a divided nation

Going into the World Cup, England was a nation which was completely out of love with international football.

The national side had undergone a huge makeover, a new manager and a fresh list of young players. Therefore, expectations were non-existent, especially after the 2016 European Championships.

Yet, captain Kane and his side were able to unite a nation which was divided by club loyalties to come together as one and support the squad through one of the most enjoyable World Cup campaigns in memory.