Pochettino watches on in the freezing English winter. (Photo: Getty Images/Tottenham)

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino hails late win and Oliver Skipp on his P...

Harry Kane voted third in BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018
Kane wheels away in celebration. (Photo: Getty Images/Matthias Hangst)

Harry Kane voted third in BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018

The 25-year-old adds this to the many individual merits he has already achieved in his short career.&nbsp;

broganclasper
Brogan Clasper

Harry Kane has been voted third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018. 

The Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain enjoyed a fantastic year on the field for both club and country. 

Despite not securing any team trophies, the London-born striker was crowned the 2018 World Cup top scorer. 

World Cup Golden Boot

Harry Kane captained England to their best ever World Cup finish in 28 years after being knocked out at the semi-finals by Croatia

One huge factor of England's success was the six goals which captain Kane bagged for the Three Lions.

The 25-year-old scored a brace, including a last-gasp winner in the opening Group G game to salvage a victory after a wasteful showing. 

Next up was Panama, where Kane secured himself the match ball with a hat-trick consisting of two first-half penalties. 

The Tottenham striker's next goal came in the round-of-16 after being rested in the final group game against Belguim

Kane gave the Three Lions the lead against Colombia from the penalty spot but a last-minute Yerry Mina header took the game to extra-time and eventually penalties. 

The captain took England's first penalty to draw level after Radamel Falcao beat Jordan Pickford from the spot. 

England went on to win a penalty shootout for the first time in 22 years. 

Highest Premier League return

In the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, Harry Kane netted 30 goals in his 36 appearances. 

Tottenham's number 10 finished narrowly behind Mohamed Salah who ended the campaign two goals ahead of Kane.

However, Kane's goals helped Spurs to their third consecutive top-three finish.

For a team with such limited financial ability, alongside playing away from their home turf - it was certainly a superb achievement. 

Spurs also featured in a successful Champions League run.

Granted, they were knocked out at the round-of-16 but when the draw was made for the group stages many people wrote off the Lilywhites chances of progressing. 

Kane netted seven times in the 2017/18 competition with goals coming against Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Juventus and a hat-trick against APOEL Nicosia

Embed from Getty Images

Uniting a divided nation

Going into the World Cup, England was a nation which was completely out of love with international football. 

The national side had undergone a huge makeover, a new manager and a fresh list of young players. Therefore, expectations were non-existent, especially after the 2016  European Championships.  

Yet, captain Kane and his side were able to unite a nation which was divided by club loyalties to come together as one and support the squad through one of the most enjoyable World Cup campaigns in memory. 

VAVEL Logo

    Tottenham Hotspur News

    The Warm Down: Spurs close the gap on the top two as late goal proves they can win ugly   

    a day ago

    Pochettino on Saturday's Burnley clash, the title race and their Champions League miracle

    2 days ago

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Preview: Spurs look to push on from their midweek miracle at the Nou Camp

    2 days ago

    The Warm Down: Moura saves Spurs' Champions League dreams at the Nou Camp

    4 days ago

    Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Moura strikes late to send Lilywhites to last 16 of Champions League

    5 days ago

    As it happened: Spurs rescue their Champions League campaign with late strike against Barcelona

    6 days ago

    Pochettino delighted by Leicester win but admits concern over an injury to Aurier

    7 days ago

    FC Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs travel to the Camp Nou in a bid to save their Champions League dream 

    6 days ago

    The Warm Down: Dele shines as Spurs return back up to third spot

    8 days ago

    Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Clinical Lilywhites climb to third in the Premier League

    8 days ago