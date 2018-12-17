Leicester City vs Manchester City Live Stream Score Commentary in Carabao Cup 2018
Join @MattAddison97 for live updates from the King Power Stadium as Claude Puel's side prepare to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
We'll have team news with you as soon as it's confirmed and all the best build-up to kick-off.
Guardiola discussed a range of topics in his pre-match press conference. He spoke of Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice at the weekend, and also preferring to be in the Carabao Cup with less rest than title rivals Liverpool over the festive period than the other way around.
Leicester, though, have only won one of their last six matches in all competitions, so face an uphill battle to progress through to the semi-finals.
Often, the best form of defence against Manchester City this season has been to attack them. Whether James Maddison, Demarai Gray or Shinji Okazaki have enough firepower to trouble John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi et al will prove crucial in determining the outcome of the match.
He added: “We will get opportunities tomorrow, if we play with our intensity and our fighting spirit.”
Leicester boss Claude Puel told reporters on Tuesday: “It’s another challenge; it’s not the Premier League. The winner will continue their journey. We need to take this game without pressure, with a strong feeling together to do our best to win this game.”
Jamie Vardy also missed from the spot in last season’s meeting; he returned from injury against Crystal Palace for Leicester at the weekend and could start again in this game. Harry Maguire is fit, but Jonny Evans is suspended and Ben Chilwell is injured.
Riyad Mahrez could start for the visitors against his former side – he was one who missed from the spot for Leicester in last season’s penalty shoot-out between these teams. It would be his first time returning to the King Power since signing for Manchester City in the summer for around £60 million.
Youngsters Diaz and Phil Foden will hope to be involved again for Manchester City, with both in contention. This competition is their most likely source of minutes this season along with the FA Cup.
David Silva is expected to be out for the entirety of the festive period, while Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are long-term absentees.
Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were both on the bench in Manchester City’s comfortable victory over Everton at the weekend, and both could make their first starts since recovering from injury.
Last season, Leicester held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in this competition, but lost the tie on penalties – they will be hoping for a different outcome this time around.
Leicester, meanwhile, beat Southampton on penalties in the previous round. The game had been rearranged in the aftermath of the helicopter crash that killed Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.
Manchester City beat Fulham 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium at the start of November to book their spot in the last eight, with Brahim Diaz scoring both of the goals.
At the quarter-final stage, the final is well within reach. Pep Guardiola’s side are the holders, having beaten Arsenal 3-0 in last season’s final, while Leicester last won the trophy in 2000.
This is the first of a double-header between these two sides in the Midlands, with the Premier League game between the pair next up on Boxing Day, just eight days later. Leicester visit Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea before then, while Manchester City have Crystal Palace on Saturday.
