Frauen-Bundesliga week 13 review: Leverkusen pick up meaningful win over Werder

As Hoffenheim versus Frankfurt and Sand versus Potsdam were called off, ‘Gladbach braved the snow only to fall to a loss to Freiburg as Duisburg suffered a similar fate at home to Munich. Elsewhere, Essen held Wolfsburg scoreless as Leverkusen claimed three big points against Bremen.

Still not as sharp as they’d like to be in front of goal, the Sport Club got off to a strong start, taking the lead in the fifth minute when Giulia Gwinn fired the ball against the upright before slotting it home at the second time of asking after Lisa Venrath had parried Sharon Beck’s low effort. With the game finely poised and the visitors far from home and dry, Marie Müller found a vital cushion for Freiburg after the hour when she rocketed the ball into the top left corner from outside the box.

Having dropped into the relegation zone as Werder put the shoes to ‘Gladbach last time out, Bayer leapfrogged their opposition as they held onto an early lead to scoop all three points in Köln. Sliding the ball from one end of the pitch to other with just three passes down the left wing, the hosts tore through Werder, Ivana Rudelic swift to slot Henrietta Csiszár’s cut-back between Anneke Borbe and her near post.

Doing well to hold out and keep the Bavarians at bay throughout the first half, MSV had a test on their hands as they capitulated at the start of the second half, letting Lina Magull’s whipped free kick skip through and into the back of the net. Digging in well, the Zebras fell apart just after the hour and were hit for three in seven frantic minutes. First Mandy Islacker slipped Sydney Lohmann’s ball past Meike Kämper before Sara Däbritz fired in the third a minute later, pouncing on a poor back-pass, carrying it forward and hammering the ball home. The win rounded out moments later when Islacker combined well with Lohmann again, streaking forward and lifting the ball over the box and into the top corner.

Having dropped their first points of the season earlier in the month, Wolfsburg were left frustrated after 90 chilly minutes against Essen. Still not quite having hit top gear this season, the Esseners did well not just to keep the hosts out with some solid defending and notable saves from Kim Sindermann but to create and make sure Almuth Schult was on her game at the other end of the pitch. For Wolfsburg it was a case of throwing everything at the visiting defence and hoping something stuck, neither team a million miles from goal, Nilla Fischer’s last minute header that left the crossbar shaking the closest over 90 minutes.