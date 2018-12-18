Tottenham Hotspur activate the option to extend Jan Vertonghen's contract till 2020

Tottenham Hotspur have chosen to activate an extension clause in Jan Vertonghen's contract to keep the Belgian defender at Spurs until 2020.

Vertonghen's contract was due to run out at the end of this season but the Londoners have chosen to extend it by another season.

The Belgian joined the Lilywhites in 2012 from the Dutch side, Ajax.

Since joining, Vertonghen has established himself as one of the main men at Tottenham and one of the best defenders in the league.

Established

Vertonghen joined Spurs as a 25-year-old graduate of the infamous Ajax academy.

His first season at the club went better than he could ever have imagined after netting on four occasions in the league.

However, after his debut campaign, it took him six seasons to score his next Premier League goal which came on the opening day of the season against Newcastle United.

Vertonghen really shone in the side last season when Toby Alderweireld struggled with a hamstring injury which left Vertonghen to lead the backline.

Out until next year

This news comes as bittersweet after the defender was ruled out for the rest of the year earlier in the day.

Vertonghen picked up a thigh injury in the 1-1 draw away to Barcelona last Tuesday.

The centre-back will, therefore, miss Wednesday's north London derby in the Carabao Cup.

However, Spurs fans will be delighted to hear both Juan Foyth and Davinson Sanchez are in contention to play against Arsenal.

Happy at Spurs

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Alderweireld's future at the Club this summer but Vertonghen insists he is happy at Spurs.

A statement from Spurs read:

"The Belgium international has made 264 appearances for the Club since joining from Ajax in 2012.

"He was rewarded for his fine form last season with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year and the One Hotspur members’ Player of the Season award.

"Jan also recently became the most capped player in Belgium’s history with 110 appearances for the Red Devils."