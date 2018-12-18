Pochettino addresses Manchester United rumours and upcoming Arsenal clash

Tottenham Hotspur face local rivals Arsenal on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup and Mauricio Pochettino has spoken to the media ahead of the clash.

Spurs visited the Emirates Stadium just over two weeks ago but endured a 4-2 drubbing in the Premier League match.

The Argentine will be seeking revenge over their local rivals as well as his first ever victory on enemy turf.

Mourinho out, Pochettino in?

On Tuesday morning Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United after their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Immediately, this sparked the rumour mill of United hoping to bring in Pochettino as a direct replacement.

However, Pochettino told the media he is more than happy at Spurs:

"After five years what do I need to say more? From day one, not only in the coaching staff, the players a lot of rumours happen in football," he said.

"We know a lot of rumours happen in football. It's not my business what happens in another club. I am so focused on delivering my best at this football club.

"We know we have to look ahead as we have very busy fixtures as we play another derby. It's an important derby for us as it's the quarter-final of the cup," the 46-year-old added.

Derby day

Spurs have already tasted defeat away to their local rivals Arsenal this month and Pochettino is determined not to allow that to happen again.

When asked whether his side had learnt from the previous meeting, Pochettino replied:

"Not too many lessons because I think the circumstance when you play is to consider circumstance. We played the derby after two big games against Chelsea and Inter Milan. Two must-win games. The conditions aren't the best."

Spurs took a 2-1 lead into the break but a dreadful second 45 minutes saw the points slip away.

"For me, the most important is to behave properly. Respect is the most important. Of course, you can celebrate and do everything with limits. If you do not cross the limit it is so important to show your happiness, but always with a limit.

"If you cross the limit you will be in a situation when you will start to be disrespectful to the opponent," he finalised.

10 years trophyless

The last time the Lilywhites lifted silverware was in 2008 when they lifted the League Cup after beating Chelsea 2-1 (AET).

Pochettino did not need reminding of the demands from the Spurs fans:

"Yes, and us. Before the fans, we want to win. To win trophies for us, for the players, for Simon (Felstein) and the staff. I think only the fans want to win? No, we are interested to win."

Spurs finished as League Cup runners-up in Pochettino's first season in charge of the Londoners after losing to Chelsea in the final.

"Today the investment of the big clubs is amazing. It's not easy. Of course, we are in a project that is completely different. We need time and some luck. We need to work hard.

"The way we want to win is completely different than other teams are doing," Poch said.