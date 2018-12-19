Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Alli and Son help Spurs progress into the Carabao Cup semi-finals 

Tottenham overcame rivals Arsenal by two goals to nil to reach the semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup, and in doing so claimed just their second victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli sealed a comfortable victory for Spurs who created the better of the chances throughout the game.

Alli was also hit in the head by a bottle thrown by the home support after he had scored what proved to be the final goal of an eventful North London derby.

Arsenal had the better of the early exchanges with early chances from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey troubling the Tottenham defence, but the hosts were unable to find the target with either of these early efforts.

Tottenham then went close a couple of times with Eriksen skewing a shot into the stands whilst Alli was unable to keep his header down from a Kieran Trippier cross.

Moments after Alli’s effort, Mkhitaryan found himself clean through on goal after being played in by Ramsey’s flick, but the Armenian was denied by Paulo Gazzaniga in the Tottenham goal.

This proved crucial when Son Heung-Min found himself clean through at the other end on the 20-minute mark after a delightful ball from Alli, and the South Korean made no mistake and curled the ball around Petr Cech and into the bottom left corner to hand Spurs the advantage.

Arsenal then grew into the game and created a number of opportunities to level the scores before half time, the best of which came through Ramsey who saw his shot tipped onto the post by Gazzaniga.

Moments before this, the hosts had come close once more after a poor clearance from Gazzaniga and a missed clearance by Ben Davies allowed Arsenal possession in the Tottenham area, but they were unable to make anything of it.

Tottenham started the second half on top with Christian Eriksen testing Cech with a venomous freekick which was tipped behind for a corner by the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Then came the second goal as Harry Kane, who had only just replaced Lucas Moura as a substitute, played a delightful chipped pass through to Alli who lifted the ball over a helpless Cech in the Arsenal goal to double the advantage for Spurs.

The Gunners tried to hit back straight away through their substitute Alexandre Lacazette, but he could only find the outside of the post with his prod towards goal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came close with 15 minutes left to play as his cross, much like Maitland-Niles’s at the end of the first half, span goalwards and clipped the top of the Tottenham crossbar.

Eriksen then tried his luck with a fierce drive from 25 yards, forcing Cech to parry the ball over the bar.

Alli proceeded to rile the home fans as he played on from an offside flag to put the ball into the Arsenal net, an act which only saw him pick up a yellow card.

Arsenal failed to create much as the game ticked into its latter stages and Tottenham held on to progress to the semi-final stage of the Carabao Cup where they will face Chelsea.

Takeaways from the match

Alli riles Arsenal fans

Whilst Arsenal fans were always going to be unlikely to give Alli a warm reception following his clash with Jack Wilshere at Wembley earlier this year, the midfielder appeared to take it upon himself to try and wind up the Arsenal fans at every opportunity. The main example being when Alli received a yellow card after ignoring an offside flag to put the ball into the Arsenal net. Despite this, the Arsenal fan who threw a bottle at the Spurs man was an example of the home fans taking things too far.

No Kane, no problem

Despite coming on as a second-half substitute, Tottenham seemed to play fluid attacking football even without Kane in the lineup, a feat that they struggled with whilst being taken to replay after replay in cup competitions last year. The performance of Son Heung-Min will encourage Pochettino that there are options other than Llorente when resting Kane going forward.

Spurs' second-ever Emirates Stadium triumph

Despite a change in fortunes when it comes to North London Derby's since the arrival of Pochettino, winning at the Emirates has proven difficult for all Spurs bosses thus far with the only previous victory before today coming during Harry Redknapp's time in charge. Despite losing there in the league just 17 days ago, this will give Spurs confidence ahead of future visits.

Stand out player

Dele Alli - The England midfielder terrorised the Arsenal back line and took his goal magnificently to seal the victory.