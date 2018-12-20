Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Updates Premier League
Matchday live text commentary blog from Molineux as Wolves face Liverpool in the Premier League, 8.00pm KO
Wolves have lost 11 successive top-flight games played on a Friday. Their last win on a Friday came against Sunderland in April 1965.
Wolves will be the 27th different side Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has faced in the Premier League - he has beaten all previous 26 opponents at least once.
Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is again set to miss out with a sprained ankle but he should return over the busy festive period. James Milner, who sat out Sunday's victory over Man Utd because of a minor muscle problem, is expected to be available.
"What they did last year in the Championship, I am not sure that happened too often. Very often you go up with this kind of old-school British football - it's a tough league and it makes sense to do it - [but] the only two teams [in] the last few years that did it differently were Huddersfield and now Wolves, so that's unbelievable."
"Then they brought in players again and needed a bit of time so that everything fits. Now they are really strong again, they won the last three; we have to go there and be at our best again."
"It [Wolves' improved form of late] makes you proud that when you have a bad moment and you get out of it, the way we did it, credit to the players - we solved it. It doesn't mean it can't happen again, but we are ready."
"They [Liverpool] are top of the league, it says we're going to face one of the best teams in Europe. We look forward to it."