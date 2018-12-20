(Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Updates Premier League
Matchday live text commentary blog from Molineux as Wolves face Liverpool in the Premier League, 8.00pm KO

Pre-match Stats
Wolves have beaten Liverpool in two of the last five meetings, with both of those wins coming at Anfield - including in the FA Cup fourth round two seasons ago. However, their last win against the Reds at Molineux was on 29 August 1981. Liverpool, then reigning European champions, gave debuts to Mark Lawrenson and Bruce Grobbelaar in that game, which they lost 1-0.

Wolves have lost 11 successive top-flight games played on a Friday. Their last win on a Friday came against Sunderland in April 1965.

Wolves will be the 27th different side Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has faced in the Premier League - he has beaten all previous 26 opponents at least once.

Team News
Wolves winger Diogo Jota was forced off against Bournemouth with a hamstring problem and that injury will keep him out of this match. There are, though, no other new injury concerns for Nuno.

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold is again set to miss out with a sprained ankle but he should return over the busy festive period. James Milner, who sat out Sunday's victory over Man Utd because of a minor muscle problem, is expected to be available.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was very complimentary of Wolves when he spoke to reporters. The German stated:

"What they did last year in the Championship, I am not sure that happened too often. Very often you go up with this kind of old-school British football - it's a tough league and it makes sense to do it - [but] the only two teams [in] the last few years that did it differently were Huddersfield and now Wolves, so that's unbelievable."

"Then they brought in players again and needed a bit of time so that everything fits. Now they are really strong again, they won the last three; we have to go there and be at our best again."

Managers' Words
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo spoke to the media previewing Friday's match. The Portuguese gaffer said:

"It [Wolves' improved form of late] makes you proud that when you have a bad moment and you get out of it, the way we did it, credit to the players - we solved it. It doesn't mean it can't happen again, but we are ready."

"They [Liverpool] are top of the league, it says we're going to face one of the best teams in Europe. We look forward to it."

The hosts now have 25 points, already as many as they reached during the entirety of their previous season in the top flight in 2011/12. Their record against the so-called big six this season has also been excellent. The only defeat in five such games came at home against Tottenham and they have beaten Chelsea while taking a point off both Manchester clubs and Arsenal.
Although Wolves do present a challenge to Liverpool if this match was being played eight weeks ago maybe the feeling going into it would be slightly different. Then Liverpool's new approach was not entirely convincing and Wolves had only lost once in their first eight matches of the season. Since then Wolves have been on a six match winless run, although there are now signs that they may be returning to form having won their last three. Wolves, seemingly, perform in blocks.
Liverpool have excelled in the past two and a half weeks, showing tremendous character to comeback against Burnley in testing conditions, resilience to beat Napoli to a Champions League knockout round spot and comprehensively beating Bournemouth and Manchester United. This has led to Klopp's side's title credentials being taken more seriously, finishing this match still top will only enhance them further.
Preview
This will be the first of two trips that Liverpool make to Wolves in the space of two and a half weeks. Whilst the FA Cup third round tie on January 7 will see many changes to both sides, this Premier League encounter promises to be an attractive match under the lights with the visitors knowing that a win will leave them in top spot on Christmas Day. 
Top Stat!
If Liverpool win they are guaranteed to be top of the table on Christmas Day. Each of the last four sides to lead the PL on 25 December have gone on to win the title, though Liverpool themselves were the last side to fail to do so in 2013/14.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool from Molineux. I'm Oliver Miller and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from the east midlands as Jurgen Klopp's side aim to be No.1 at Christmas. It is an 8.00pm kick-off on Friday and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches.
