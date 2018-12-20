Heung-min Son to miss three games in January due to international duty

Tottenham Hotspur winger Heung-min Son will miss three games in January after being called up to the South Korea squad to play at the 2019 Asia Cup.

The 26-year-old will leave the country after Spurs' January 13 game against Manchester United.

Son will, therefore, miss the second-leg of the Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea.

Son shining

Son had a steady start to the season with his first goal of the season coming against the Blues in a 3-1 thrashing last month.

Since then, Son scored from 25-yards to open the scoring against Leicester at the beginning of December.

The South Korean also scored the opening goal in the 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over rivals, Arsenal.

It is not just the goals which Son brings to Spurs it is also his desire to help the Club achieve.

Game in and game out, Son gives 100% on the pitch which does not go unnoticed by his boss, Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Spurs have a similar player in Lucas Moura who has proven to be capable of stepping up when Son is absent.

Son absent again

This will not be the first time Son has missed Premier League games due to international duty.

Son missed the beginning of the season as he represented his country at the 2018 Asia Games which saw him avoid military service by achieving gold.

In his absence, Lucas Moura stepped up to the plate and scored on three occasions whilst Son was away.

A brace against Manchester United helped the Lilywhites to a 3-0 away victory over the Red Devils and a stunning finish against Fulham saw Spurs get off to an impressive start.

Moura is not the only option Spurs have, Erik Lamela has also been in good goalscoring form this season with the Argentine having netted on six occasions this season.

Embed from Getty Images

Pochettino hid the secret

In Thursday's press conference, Mauricio Pochettino admitted Spurs have known of the upcoming absence since the beginning of the season.

The 46-year-old told the media:

"I need to tell you that we knew from the beginning of the season that it would happen.

"But that doesn't mean it's going to change our minds. Signings don't depend on the situation of Son."