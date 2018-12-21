As it happened: Arsenal battle past spirited Burnley
Matchday live text commentary as Arsenal host Burnley at The Emirates, 12.30pm KO
Burnley, for all their spirit, remain 18th, and could find themselves three points adrift of safety if results go against them. They'll be watching Southampton's trip to Huddersfield particularly closely.
As for the visitors, those upcoming games against West Ham and Everton look all the more important now.
Game over. The ball deflects to Iwobi in the six-yard box after a mazy run from Ozil, and he can't miss. The points belong to Arsenal, and Burnley will spend Christmas in the relegation zone.
Jack Cork has a chance shortly after but fails in a bold attempt to lift into the far corner. Arsenal looking open.
Arsenal have upped the tempo in a bid to restore their cushion.
Now then. Burnley are back in it. There's a melee in the Arsenal penalty area, and the ball breaks to Barnes, who laces it in. Can they snatch a point here?
In the meantime, Emery has made his second change. Elneny off, Lucas Torreira on.
Guendouzi briefly leaves the field after hurting his back but is OK to continue.
That could well be that. It's a pretty slick counter from the hosts. Kolasinac gets forward again, he finds Lacazette, Lacazette picks out Aubameyang, and Aubameyang smashes it past Hart for his second goal of the game. Long way back for Burnley now.
Arsenal have the lead and it's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who pokes it home. Mesut Ozil was instrumental in the buildup, finding Kolasinac with a superb ball across the box, and Aubameyang applies the finish after the Bosnian's cut-back.
Starting: Hart; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood; Barnes, Wood
Subs: Heaton, Lowton, Vokes, Gibson, Vydra, McNeil, Koiki
Starting: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Monreal, Kolasinac; Elneny, Guendouzi, Xhaka; Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette
Subs: Cech, Lichtsteiner, Torreira, Ramsey, Iwobi, Saka, Nketiah
Stephen Ward and Nick Pope are the only absentees elsewhere.
Mesut Ozil could return to the starting line-up after being left out against Spurs.
"I don’t think that constitutes anything other than what can happen in football, and they are still a fine side, whichever way you look at it.
"It’s another tough task, but one we take on after showing good signs last weekend at Tottenham and we know we have to deliver a very strong performance to get anything."
"I trust in my players, I trust in our strikers, and tomorrow we need every supporter to help us. We are also going to push to give them a good match with energy, by playing well, and also with the three points in victory.
"We will play with a big respect for Burnley because they are a very good team with very good players. They played very well organised and also defensively they are very strong, and they have the personality to play with the long ball, the second action, a lot of crosses and have players with quality to score. This is a big match tomorrow."
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last ten meetings with the Clarets, shipping just four goals during those games.
If Burnley are defeated again here, they would match their tally of losses (12) from the whole of last season.