Huddersfield Town vs Southampton Preview: Terriers look to make home advantage count in 'six pointer' at bottom of Premier League

Huddersfield Town will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on Southampton at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Terriers suffered a disappointing defeat last weekend as Salomón Rondón's second-half strike was enough to secure Newcastle United a 1-0 win at the John Smith's Stadium.

As for Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl secured his first victory as manager of the club with a dramatic 3-2 win against Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium which ended the Gunners' 22-game unbeaten run.

Not much to separate the two sides

This is a hugely important game at the bottom of the Premier League table, with just two points seperating the two sides. The Saints currently find themselves outside of the drop zone on goal difference alone. However, if they suffer defeat in this match, then the Terriers will go one point clear of them and put Hasenhuttl's side in serious trouble.

The corresponding fixture between these two sides last season ended goalless at the John Smith's Stadium, whilst there was also nothing to separate the two sides in the reverse fixture at St Mary's Stadium as it ended 1-1. Charlie Austin had given the Saints the lead in the first-half, before Laurent Depoitre equalised in the second to give his side a share of the spoils.

Team news

David Wagner will be delighted to have Steve Mounie back and available to call upon following his three-game suspension. It would not be a surprise to see him return to the starting line-up for this crucial encounter.

Rajiv van La Parra could also be back in action having returned to training this week following a back strain. However, Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams, Tommy Smith and Abdelhamid Sabiri are all still ruled out through injury.

As for Southampton, Hasenhuttl will be boosted by the fact he has no fresh injury concerns to contend with ahead of this match, and will most likely name the same starting line-up as last week. Ryan Bertrand has been ruled out of this match, but Jack Stephens, Cedric Soares, Mario Lemina, Nathan Redmond and Michael Obafemi are all still hoping they can pass a late fitness test to play a part.

Can the Terriers make chances count?

Despite the fact his side have lost their last four games, Wagner isn't concerned. His side's performances haven't been that bad, with the Terriers creating a number of opportunities. The issue has been taking chances at important times during matches.

Wagner told the club's official site that the focus has to be on maintaining a good standard of performance. He said: "You have to make sure that if you like to win football matches and you like to score, then you have to perform at your best.

He added: "I am a strong believer that you have to perform on your best as a team, offensively and defensively to have a chance to score and to win games."

As for Hasenhuttl, he believes that Arsenal were surprised at how his side were set-up last weekend, and that this surprise factor will no longer be in effect against the Terriers.

He told the club's official site: "Our big advantage against Arsenal was I think we surprised them a little bit about what formation we were starting with and that helped us a little bit, I think.

He added: "The surprise factor is now gone, so it's important to face a very, very aggressive opponent in a stadium that is really loud and with a good atmosphere, like in our stadium."