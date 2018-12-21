Cardiff City v Manchester United Preview: Solskjær seeks winning return to South Wales

Manchester United begin life without Jose Mourinho as they travel to face Cardiff City on Saturday evening. Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær takes charge of his first United match against the side with whom his previous Premier League experience ended in relegation four years ago.

Both sides come into the game following away defeats in Matchweek 17, with Cardiff falling to a 3-2 defeat at Watford whilst United slumped to a 3-1 derby loss at Liverpool.

Head-to-Head

These sides have met on 29 occasions though only twice in the Premier League, back in 2013/14. On that occasion the Bluebirds battled to a late 2-2 draw, though the Red Devils won the reverse fixture 2-0 against a Cardiff side managed at the time by Solskjær. The history books don’t make favourable reading for Cardiff either, who haven’t beaten the Red Devils since 1960.

Home comforts for Cardiff

With Cardiff having started the season amongst the likely candidates for relegation, they have since battled their way out of the drop zone and sit 2 points clear of the bottom three in 16th.

A key reason for this is their recent form at the Cardiff City Stadium, winning four of the last five home games including their last three on the bounce at home. Their overall form, though, is sporadic with three away losses between home wins.

They will be hoping to bounce back once more at home, though Neil Warnock acknowledged that this will by no means be easy against a United team with a point to prove, noting in his pre-match press conference:

"I think it’s the worst time you could play them, so many people wanting to prove things... I’m sure you’ll see Rashford, Lingard, Martial, Mata, Pogba… they’ve all got things to prove. So it will be a very difficult game for us in those circumstances."

Notably, Warnock hasn’t won in seven attempts against United in all competitions.

Cardiff return for Solskjær

Having been announced in rather bizarre fashion after a video caption leaked his appointment on the Red Devils’ website, new Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s first game at the helm sees him return to the club which gave him his only previous experience in English football.

Cardiff fans may not give him the warmest of welcomes back to South Wales after his disastrous eight month tenure in charge of the Bluebirds, winning just 3 of 18 Premier League games. However, a return to previous club Molde FK has seen a return to respectable results, guiding them to two second-placed finishes and a Europa League win over Celtic. Solskjær will also take solace in his familiarity with United, both as a player and as a manager of their reserve team.

His side come into the game with three away wins in nine and have a good record against Cardiff, winning five of their last seven encounters. Though Solskjær has refused to dwell on his opponents before the match, telling The Guardian:

“It’s not about the opposition, it’s about us. It’s about Manchester United, it’s about our players knowing what they can do.

"We want to see them express themselves, so my main focus, of course, will be on us, how we want the team to play, and then we will give them one or two details about the opposition.”

Team News

Danny Ward and Jazz Richards remain sidelined with respective knee and hamstring problems, though Greg Cunningham could be included for the first time since November. Meanwhile, Bobby Reid may be pushing for a start after coming on to score at Vicarage Road.

As for United, Alexis Sanchez remains injured with Chris Smalling and Scott McTominay also doubts. Luke Shaw could be in contention after a back spasm. Following Mourinho’s departure, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will be hoping for a recall having been benched for the defeat at Anfield.