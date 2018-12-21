Chelsea vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes aim to bounce back after losing run

Leicester City travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to take on fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Foxes will be looking to bounce back after their two consecutive losses in the league and a Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be hoping to continue their good form after wins against Brighton in the Premier League and Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup in the past week.

Three points for Leicester from the match will ease the growing concern amongst the fans on the future of Claude Puel and will see the side, should other results go their way, potentially rise up to seventh in the table.

Should the three points stay at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea could rise up to third in the table should Tottenham Hotspur fail to pick up any points as they continue to try to catch the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City ahead of them.

Key Battle

Ricardo Periera should be well rested after he sat out of the majority of the midweek clash in the cup, and he will need that extra energy and fitness to try to cope with the trickery and threat of Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

The forward has been in excellent form this season, racking up eight goals and nine assists. Ricardo, along with the winger who will play ahead of him, will have to be proactive in tracking back and making sure Hazard does not have space to exploit as he attacks.

What happened the last time the two sides met?

The match between the two sides ended 0-0 the last time they met in the Premier League, with Leicester being reduced to ten men after Ben Chilwell received two yellow cards.

Both sides that day lacked the killer edge, with Leicester only recording one shot on target in the 90 minutes. The two teams will both be hoping for better success in front of goal when they meet on Saturda afternoon.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Leicester have received the boost of both Jamie Vardy and Ben Chilwell returning to fitness, with both potentially being able to play. Wilfred Ndidi is a doubt for the game after picking up an injury against Man City midweek.

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata has returned to training after recovering from a knee injury but his return could have come to late in terms of featuring in the match, with manager Maurizio Sarri hinting that Hazard will play in the number nine role.

Andreas Christensen will not feature for the Blues after picking up a minor hamstring injury.

Predicted Line-ups

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Willian, Pedro, Hazard.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Iborra, Mendy; Gray, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy.

Managers' Comments

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri spoke about his side recently utilising Hazard as the central striker during his pre-match press conference. He said: "In the first match it was a tactical choice, then I wanted to see if the solution could work in all situations, so I needed two or three matches to be sure it’s the right solution. I explained my point of view to Giroud and we will see."

He added: "At the moment it’s good, we played a good match against City and at Brighton we were very dangerous for 60 minutes and then it was a difficult kind of match, very physical, not the best for us.

"We needed to kill the match before, my players felt it was under control and without problems. We need to avoid this because on the pitch we need to keep the match in that situation."

Leicester manager Claude Puel addressed his side's recent run of form during his pre-match press conference. He said: "I think we improve without the results. If we look at our last game, if we’d have won, we’d be seventh in the table. We lost, and we are 12th. It’s the difference.

“We wasted a lot of opportunities to move up and find a place in the top ranking. I think it’s a shame, but I’m confident about the squad, about its progress and about their learning. I think we will have a strong second half in our season.

He added: “We now have to manage these two difficult games against Chelsea and Manchester City, of course, but the second half of the season will be better."