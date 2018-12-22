Emery praises Ozil response and team's adaptation following Burnley win

Unai Emery praised his Arsenal team's ability to adapt against what was a hugely physical Burnley side.

The Gunners suffered two defeats on the bounce in league and cup but returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice before Burnley hit back through Ashley Barnes. But Alex Iwobi was on hand to secure three points for the home side in injury time.

Ozil returns

The majority off debate pre-match had been about Mesut Ozil. The enigmatic German was left out of the starting XI against Southampton whilst bizarrely missed out completely against Spurs because of tactical reasons.

Emery's response following Wednesday's derby defeat was hardly a defensive stance but during Friday's press conference ahead of the match with Burnley, he spoke more highly of the player.

Ozil was given the captain's armband this weekend as he returned to the starting XI and it didn't take him long to find his groove. He showed outstanding vision for Arsenal's first goal as he played the ball in behind for Sead Kolasinac to then pick out Aubameyang.

The Arsenal manager praised the attitude of Ozil: "[It was a ] very good response. His skills, commitment today with us is very good. We need Mesut Ozil and today he was there for us."

Adapting

In previous seasons Arsenal have struggled to adapt against different sides with Arsene Wenger looking out of ideas when it came to tactics. Emery, however, has shown plenty of ability to tinker with his side. "They started going for long balls and we need to adapt to this moment in the game," the Spaniard said. "Today also we adapted in these moments," he added.

Arsenal weren't at their best throughout different moments of the match, particularly after Barnes' goal but after a tough week just finding a win will please Emery. "It's not our best quality but we had conditions to win against a team like today."

Emery also commented on how the side set up for the match with Burnley. "We wanted to impose with our possession and good positioning on the pitch, to progress with combination."

Arsenal initially went with four at the back with Nacho Monreal playing as one of the centre-halves. However, with the Spaniard going off injured they switched to three at the back.

Emery didn't appear to be too concerned with Monreal's long-term fitness, however. "There was a problem muscular and we decided to make a change and not to risk him. I hope that for the next week he can be with us. I don't know if he can play in Brighton. I think we can play Koscielny and Mustafi is close as well."

Physical nature

Much has been made post-match of the physical nature of the Burnley side. Barnes, in particular, caused dismay among the home crowd for a few incidents. During the first half, he tangled with Sokratis on the sideline and then in the second half an apparent stamp on Matteo Guendouzi went unpunished.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was furious with incidents which the officials didn't spot in favour of his side but Emery was far calmer after his team claimed victory. "The most important thing is the victory and this moment. I think only we need to have respect for the referee," he asserted.

Emery, however, knew that his players were in for a tough match physically. "They have one characteristic which is very, very clear in the game plan but we respect it.

"They are more physical than us, it's normal but we knew the situation on the game and the 90 minutes," the Spaniard explained.

Arsenal next head to Brighton on Boxing Day as the busy festive period of fixtures continues.