Cardiff City vs Manchester United
Cardiff City vs Manchester United

Cardiff City host Manchester United in the Premier League, in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge of the Red Devils.

joshuadawson
Joshua Dawson
Solskjaer makes four changes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes four changes to United's lineup that faced Liverpool. Luke Shaw , Phil Jones, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all return to the side.

Manchester United Team News:

Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Mata, Pereira, Fred, Dalot, Fellaini.

Cardiff Team News:

Substitutes: Smithies, Peltier, Ralls, Zohore, Reid, Mendez-Laing, Harris.

Manchester United Team News:

Starting XI to face Cardiff: De Gea, Shaw, Lindelof, Jones, Young, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Cardiff Team News:

Starting XI to face Manchester United: Etheridge, Bamba, Manga, Morrison, Cunningham, Arter, Gunnarsson, Camarasa, Murphy, Hoilett, Paterson.

A victory would be crucial for both sides especially over the chaotic Christmas period, so it’s bound to be an entertaining game.


The visitors sit sixth in the table, 11 points off of a fifth place Arsenal having registered just one win in their last five matches, while the Bluebirds hover just above the relegation zone at the other end of the table after clawing themselves out of the bottom three after winning three of their last six top flight games with fans getting behind boss Neil Warnock.

The Red Devil’s have travelled to Wales to face Cardiff City in the Premier League with United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking over as caretaker manager. Soskjaer, adored by the everyone associated with Manchester United had a brief spell in charge of Cardiff back in 2014.


A new era begins this evening at Manchester United in their first match since Jose Mourinho's dismissal earlier this week. The Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat at Liverpool last weekend signalled the end of the road for Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on Tuesday morning by Ed Woodward as the United hierarchy finally lost faith in the Portuguese.
Hello and Welcome to Vavel UK's coverage of Cardiff City against Manchester United.
