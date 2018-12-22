Newcastle United 0-0 Fulham: A deserved goalless draw as chances prove few and far between

It proved to be a goalless affair at St. James' between Newcastle United and Fulham as chances were few and far between.

The home side dominated on the whole but were unable to create anything noteworthy in front of goal.

The shared points see Fulham stay rock bottom of the Premier League and the Magpies remain four points from safety.

Fulham unable to capitalise on sloppy Magpies

Aleksander Mitrovic was the first to try his luck but his shot from the edge of the box was saved comfortably by Martin Dubravka.

Straight from the Fulham attack, Salomon Rondon was brought down in the box but referee Martin Atkinson waved the muted appeals away.

A lively start with both sides looking dangerous on the attack but a lack of conviction in front of goal was the case as it has been for both sides all season.

On the stroke of the 20th minute, Jamaal Lascelles' header was cleared by Denis Odoi from what seemed a certain tap in at the back post for the on running Newcastle forward.

Fulham continued to press, the Cottagers pounced on any mistake from the Magpies but were unable to find the right pass in the final third.

The home side were becoming sloppy in their passing as the number of stray passes began to rack up.

There was an immediate concern on the Fulham bench when Alfie Mawson went down in his own box after taking a punch to the face from Sergio Rico.

Jean Michel Seri tested Dubravka from a 25-yard free-kick but it was saved with relative ease and from that Newcastle began a counter-attack which saw claims for handball in the visitors' box denied again by the referee.

As the assistant referee's board for three added minutes was rose in the air it seemed to spark the Newcastle players into life.

Newcastle unable to create in front of goal

The Magpies began the second half in the same way they ended the first with numerous blistering attacks.

Sustained pressure almost saw Newcastle take the lead but every cross was cleared by one of the Fulham defenders who were proving hard to beat.

Despite a wave of Newcastle attacks the visitors' backline was holding tight as the opening goal was proving hard to come by.

Rafa Benitez's men were becoming frustrated as their constant pressure was not proving enough to find the breakthrough. However, what was clear was the lack of forwards willing to take a risk in the Fulham box.

As the minutes rolled on, it was evident Benitez needed to make a substitute if his side was to get anything from the game which saw Kenedy enter the field after 70 minutes.

Fabian Schar saw his header from a Matt Ritchie corner kick sail over the bar - the first real chance on goal for the home side.

A third appeal of the evening for a Newcastle penalty was denied by Martin Atkinson as Kenedy hit the deck after failing to get on the end of a Ritchie cross.

Fulham broke free from the relentless pressure of their hosts as Joe Bryan's left-footed shot fizzled across the face of Dubravka's goal.

A goalless affair was looking to prove evident as a matter of minutes remained on the clock.

And as Kenedey's half-volley from 20 yards out was sliced wide the Newcastle faithful began to head for their nearest exit.

With seconds to go, Dubravka chanced his luck on the ball after trying to fool Mitrovic who almost nicked the ball from his feet.

This saw the away side burst into life as Aboubakar Kamara found himself one-on-one with Dubravka, rounded the keeper and played in Mitrovic whose shot was deflected by Ritchie.

A deserved point for both sides as neither proved a big enough threat in goal.

Takeaways from the game

Sloppy passing from the Magpies

Although they were not punished in the first half, the Magpies were sloppy with the ball.

Stray passes were the story of the half for the hosts but the Cottagers were unable to take advantage of this with the Newcastle backline holding strong for the majority of the half.

Had the home side of gone into the break behind it would have liekly came from their own making as that was the only time the visitors created anything going forward.

A game of two halves

Despite a sloppy first half of passing from Newcastle, the second brought a new lease of life as Benitez's men pressed for the win.

However, it was the final third which proved the problem for Newcastle as it has in many of their home games this season.

Sustained pressure did not prove enough to see the Magpies create a clear chance on goal in a game which looked destined to lack goals from the start.